Meanwhile in … low earth orbit, on the International Space Station, an astronaut accidentally dialed 911

In low earth orbit, on the International Space Station, an astronaut accidentally dialed 911. André Kuipers (pictured, l.), a Dutch astronaut, was trying to dial an international number, but missed a digit. The ISS can make “calls” through a series of satellites and an internet-based phone – it even has a Houston area code. Mr. Kuipers is not the first astronaut to dial 911 from the ISS: Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has also confessed to the gaffe.

In London, a feminist library was saved by crowdfunding. The appropriately named Feminist Library is a volunteer-run organization that was founded in 1975 to collect women’s liberation-movement literature. It was housed for more than 30 years in a building in the borough of Southwark, which is now being redeveloped; the library must vacate the premises by the spring. Thanks to extensive community support, nearly $46,500 has been raised at press time – more than what is needed to cover the move, and even enough to begin contributing to archival projects.

In New York City, men’s bathrooms will be required to have baby changing tables. All new or renovated buildings with public bathrooms are now subject to regulations that ensure that men’s restrooms as well as women’s have the tables. The law will also help women, too: Generally, while women’s restrooms are more likely to have changing stations, not all do, and the law will require 100 percent coverage in eligible buildings. The lack of facilities has long been a viral online complaint, with parents posting pictures of the lengths they go to while changing their children’s diapers.