Meanwhile in … Giza, Egypt, a 4,400-year-old tomb was found in extraordinarily good condition

In Giza, Egypt, a 4,400-year-old tomb was found in extraordinarily good condition. The tomb is so pristine that painted colors on its reliefs and statues are still visible – a one-of-a-kind find in an area that’s been thoroughly looted and explored. Archaeologists speculate that the tomb was left undisturbed because it was buried under a ridge and had to be excavated. The tomb belonged to a priest named Wahtye; inside are four sealed shafts that haven’t been opened yet but which archaeologists believe will contain the sarcophagus and other artifacts.

In the Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Tibet, basketball is taking off. The sport was introduced to the region at least 100 years ago but has gradually gained popularity over the years. Now it’s a widely popular pastime – videos abound on the internet of monks jumping through the air to slam dunk. And a network of semiprofessional basketball teams is forming across the area, meeting for tournaments. Some local teams have even begun to hire coaches (from as far away as the United States) to help turn enthusiastic amateurs into fierce competitors.

In Zwolle, Netherlands, a new cycle path made entirely from plastic waste has opened. The 100-foot-long stretch of path is part of an experiment to find ways to reuse plastic. The paving material – made from 218,000 recycled cups – is prefabricated and allows rainwater to easily drain away. Plus, it could reduce the use of asphalt, a source of carbon emissions. New paths may soon be opened in two different cities, and the program may evolve into a larger network of roads.