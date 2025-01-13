Skip to footer

America’s changing pews: Who shows up at church on Sunday?

|
Gerald Herbert/AP
A young man carries a candle during an interfaith prayer service after the New Year's Day attack that killed 14 and injured more than 30 others, at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, Jan. 6, 2025.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 2 Min. )

For the first time in modern U.S. history, men are just as likely to be religious as women. And the change is being driven by young men.

This represents a substantive shift among the faithful: For decades, women were always more devout, both in Christian churches in the U.S. and around the world. And they were the ones who traditionally have been the lifeblood of congregations, in terms of both attendance and volunteering and organizing.

Why We Wrote This

Why would young men be more likely to attend services than women, when the reverse has been true since at least the 1950s? The answer may lie in a more masculine version of Christianity.

The shift has been ongoing for the past five years or so, to the point that both Generation Z and millennial men and women are now equally religious, says Ryan Burge, a political scientist and former Baptist pastor.

“It’s not like the gender gap has been reversed,” he says. “It’s been eliminated.”

For the first time in modern U.S. history, men are just as likely to be religious as women. And the change is being driven by young men.

This represents a substantive shift among the faithful: For decades, women were always more devout, both in U.S. churches and around the world. And they were the ones who traditionally have been the lifeblood of congregations, in terms of both attendance and volunteering and organizing.

The shift has been ongoing for the past five years or so, to the point that both Generation Z and millennial men and women are now equally religious, says Ryan Burge, a political scientist and former Baptist pastor.

Why We Wrote This

Why would young men be more likely to attend services than women, when the reverse has been true since at least the 1950s? The answer may lie in a more masculine version of Christianity.

“It’s not like the gender gap has been reversed,” he says. “It’s been eliminated.”

Church attendance across all age groups is down, and the least likely to attend are 18-to-29-year-olds. But the young people who do show up in houses of worship are more likely to be men. Even as Gen Z women continue to leave churches, their male counterparts are joining congregations in higher numbers.

One important caveat: The only religious group in America that’s seeing significant growth is the “nones,” a category including atheists, agnostics, and those who describe themselves as unaffiliated. That increase is also driven mostly by Gen Z and millennials. Older women are still more likely to attend church than older men, but that gender gap shrinks among younger generations.

SOURCE:

Survey Center on American Life, Gallup, Public Religion Research Institute

|
Jacob Turcotte/Staff

Zooming in on religious affiliation, the map becomes more complicated. Youngish women are more likely to be evangelical than youngish men, says Mr. Burge. Youngish men are more likely to be Catholic. Mainline Protestants run about even.

In part, the changes now might be the delayed effects of a more masculine Christianity that popped up over a decade ago, driven by leaders like Mark Driscoll, a West Coast pastor known for preaching a dominant, traditional masculinity. While that message brought young men in, “it was a little more repellent to young women,” says Mr. Burge.

“There’s been a culture of masculinity, especially within white evangelicalism,” agrees Katie Gaddini, a sociologist who wrote a book about why single evangelical women leave the church. Among young women who do attend on Sundays, she says she’s interviewed those who say they like President-elect Donald Trump because he reminds them of their father or pastor.

On the other hand, scholars including Alan Cooperman, director of religion research at Pew Research Center, caution that the changes to America’s religious landscape are still too new to be called a trend. The nones category is still made up of more men than women, though that could change over time if women continue to leave organized religion behind.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to America’s changing pews: Who shows up at church on Sunday?
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2025/0113/religion-young-men-church-services
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe