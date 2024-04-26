Skip to footer
Community
Society

How a pioneering library pays forward its proud legacy (video)

The revival of a cultural institution means so much more if the community it serves makes use of it. In this companion video to his reported story, the Monitor’s videographer takes us inside Western Library in Louisville, Kentucky, to show both its innovative drive and its public reception.

| Louisville, Ky.

Librarian Natalie Woods is protecting a history that has changed many lives, including her own.

She manages Louisville’s Western Library, a birthplace of Black librarianship in the United States. Founded in 1905 under segregation, Western is the oldest public library independently run by and for African Americans. Its first manager, the Rev. Thomas Fountain Blue, opened the first library school for Black Americans, who came to Western from across the South.

Aside from digitizing Western’s archive and offering tours, Ms. Woods also had a headstone installed on Blue’s unmarked grave. Years ago, while she was struggling with accidental vision loss, an encounter with the papers of Blue renewed her resolve to pursue library school.

“I realized how far ahead of his time he was,” says Ms. Woods. “And I figured if he could do that then, then I could push through.”

Today, students who come through reflect on Blue’s influence too. “[It’s] really cool that we have so much history that’s so close – American history – that a lot of people don’t know about,” says Louisa Sarpee, a ninth grader at nearby Central High School. 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to How a pioneering library pays forward its proud legacy (video)
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2024/0426/Black-history-library-video
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe