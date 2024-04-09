Skip to footer

Food companies reverse their pandemic strategies as consumer spending plummets

Low-income Americans are cutting household spending on fast food and groceries. Big food companies like Kraft Heinz are offering more deals and options – a reversal from pandemic-era strategies to justify climbing prices.

|
Nam Y. Huh/AP/File
The Kraft logo in Northfield, Illinois, as pictured March 25, 2015. Kraft Heinz and other big food and beverage corporations are altering their prices to entice more low-income consumers.
  • By Jessica DiNapoli Reuters

| New York

Americans relying on government benefits to buy food and other essentials are slashing spending, prompting food makers like Kraft-Heinz and Conagra Brands to overhaul their products and strategies following years of price hikes.

Many of the biggest makers of packaged foods and drinks are seeing their sales volumes fall, due partly to low-income consumers – typically making roughly less than $35,000 per year – cooking from scratch, using up leftovers, or just buying less.

Roughly one-third of Black American households and 21% of white American households fell into this category in 2022, according to the latest available U.S. census data.

“We expect reduced SNAP [food stamp] benefits will be a headwind,” Dollar Tree CEO Richard Dreiling said during a March 13 earnings call. Mr. Dreiling was referring to the U.S. government’s supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP), which provides benefits to low-income families to help them afford groceries. 

At Circle K convenience stores, sales from people using food stamps were down 40% from last year.

“We can look geographically and see that where we’ve got lower-income consumers, our results are worse,” Brian Hannasch, CEO of Alimentation Couche-Tard, which operates Circle K, said during a March 21 earnings call.

To appeal to Americans who can no longer afford fast food, Conagra in late May will introduce new Banquet chicken patties, priced at $6.99 for six, a company spokesman said. Chicken sandwiches are top picks at fast-food chains.

Sherry Frey, NielsenIQ vice president of wellness, said that low-income consumers eat less produce and fresh meat than wealthier shoppers.

“For sure SNAP and WIC shoppers are looking for value,” Ms. Frey said, referring to government food benefits for women, infants, and children (WIC). “Unfortunately so many SNAP and WIC shoppers are food insecure and they’re subsidizing at food banks as well.”

People struggling to make ends meet are buying “whatever is on the shelf that you can stretch longer and further to feed the many mouths that might be sitting around the table,” said Carlos Rodriguez, chief policy and operations officer at City Harvest, which distributes fresh food in New York City. 

They are “forgoing items you normally want, which is fresh nutritious food,” Mr. Rodriguez said.

Consumer companies’ new emphasis on value and discounts is a reversal from their strategy during the pandemic and immediately after, when they focused on premium products, touting new flavors and options in an effort to justify climbing prices.

Now food companies must “make sure they are attracting the value buyer back into the fold,” said Duleep Rodrigo, U.S. consumer and retail sector leader at KPMG. “They can’t get volume without this key segment.”

Some shoppers are ditching low-calorie snacks like popcorn for more filling ones, executives have said. Hershey rolled out bigger bags of Skinny Pop, which are cheaper per ounce than smaller sizes. PepsiCo has new campaigns in the works to promote its competing Smartfood brand, a spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Coca-Cola said the soft drinks maker has been increasing the number of weeks that retailers are promoting 1.25 liter sodas as part of a value bundle targeted to appeal to price-conscious and lower-income consumers.

Nissin Foods, whose products like Cup Noodles sell for under $1, saw unit sales decline last year in its category, Brian Huff, CEO of the U.S. division of the Japanese company, said in a March 18 interview.

The company is investing in buy-one-get-one-free deals at Florida-based Publix, for example, and other promotions to encourage so-called pantry loading, Mr. Huff said.

Kraft macaroni and cheese maker Kraft Heinz, cereal company WK Kellogg, and Kellanova, which sells Pringles chips, are among the food companies ratcheting up discounts after a years-long hiatus during the pandemic, investment bank Jefferies said in an April 3 research note.

Conagra’s approach to discounts is to make them more frequent instead of deep, CEO Sean Connolly said in an interview April 4.

“We might invest to get below a key price threshold,” Mr. Connolly said, such as discounting an item regularly priced at $3.25 to $2.99. It’s “a shallow discount but something to make it provocative and make it therefore more effective.”

Charsetta Reed, of Chicago, is seeking more bargains and increasingly shopping at Dollar Tree for groceries like Hershey’s candies, Pampa canned mackerel and sardines, jars of relish, jalapeño peppers, and pickles.

“These are items that I use often, so they need to be replaced,” Ms. Reed said. “I can’t afford to go keep buying $3-$4 jars of food.”

Proteins and peanut butter

Executives said the financial stress low-income consumers are facing is showing up in what they are buying: proteins and more filling corn-based snacks.

“We have a large canned-meat portfolio,” said Bob Nolan, Conagra senior vice president of demand science. “It’s on fire.” Conagra manufactures Armour Star Vienna sausages, which are sold for $1 for a 4.6 oz tin in Walgreens stores, for example.

Mr. Nolan said sales of Conagra’s corn-based snack Andy Capp’s have “been up 20-30%.” And sunflower seed snacks like David Seeds, which “last you a whole baseball game,” are “doing spectacular,” he said.

J.M. Smucker is continuing to see an uptick in sales of its Jif peanut butter, according to CFO Tucker Marshall, which he said “provides a very cost-effective form of a protein,” Mr. Marshall said.

This story was reported by Reuters. 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Food companies reverse their pandemic strategies as consumer spending plummets
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2024/0409/food-companies-entice-low-income-consumers
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe