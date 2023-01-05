Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
Steven Senne/AP
Rick Singer departs federal court in Boston on March 12, 2019. The punishment for Mr. Singer is the longest sentence handed down in the aftermath of the scandal that embarrassed some of the nation’s most prestigious universities.

Rick Singer receives longest sentence yet in college bribe scandal

Rick Singer, the founder of Edge College & Career Network, has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison. He coordinated the sprawling bribery scheme that put a spotlight on the secretive admissions system already seen as rigged in favor of the rich. 

  • By Alanna Durkin Richer Associated Press

| Boston

The mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, prominent business people, and other parents who used their wealth and privilege to buy their kids’ way into top-tier schools was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison Wednesday.

The punishment for Rick Singer is the longest sentence handed down in the sprawling scandal that embarrassed some of the nation’s most prestigious universities and put a spotlight on the secretive admissions system already seen as rigged in favor of the rich.

Prosecutors had sought six years behind bars, noting Mr. Singer’s extensive cooperation that helped authorities unravel the entire scheme. Mr. Singer began secretly working with investigators in 2018 and recorded hundreds of phone calls and meetings that helped authorities build the case against dozens of parents, athletic coaches, and others arrested in March 2019.

Those sent to prison for participating in the scheme include “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, and “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman. Coaches from schools including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, and UCLA admitted to accepting bribes.

“The conduct in this case was something out of a Hollywood movie,” Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins told reporters after the sentencing.

Mr. Singer also was ordered to pay more than $10 million in restitution to the IRS and forfeit millions more in money and assets to the government. He was ordered to report to prison in February.

Although Mr. Singer’s cooperation helped authorities secure the convictions of a slew of defendants, prosecutors noted that he also admitted to obstructing the investigation by tipping off several of his clients who were under government scrutiny. He was never called by the government as a witness in the cases that went to trial.

In seeking leniency for Mr. Singer, defense attorney Candice Fields told the judge that her client took great personal risk by wearing a wire to record meetings for investigators and “did whatever was necessary” to assist the government. Ms. Fields had requested three years of probation, or if the judge deemed prison time necessary, six months behind bars.

“The investigation only achieved the notoriety it did because dozens of influential and sometimes celebrity defendants were prosecuted” and that only happened because of Mr. Singer, Ms. Fields said.

Mr. Singer apologized to his family, the schools he embarrassed in the public eye, and the students he worked with over the years. He promised to spend the rest of his life working to make a positive impact in people’s lives.

“My moral compass was warped by the lessons my father taught me about competition. I embraced his belief that embellishing or even lying to win was acceptable as long as there was victory. I should have known better,” he said.

Mr. Singer pleaded guilty in 2019 – on the same day the massive case became public – to charges including racketeering conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. Dozens of others ultimately pleaded guilty to charges, while two parents were convicted at trial.

Authorities in Boston began investigating the scheme after an executive under scrutiny for an unrelated securities fraud scheme told investigators that a Yale soccer coach had offered to help his daughter get into the school in exchange for cash. The Yale coach led authorities to Mr. Singer, whose cooperation unraveled the entire scheme.

For years, Mr. Singer paid off entrance exam administrators or proctors to inflate students’ test scores and bribed coaches to designate applicants as recruits in order to boost their chances of getting into the school.

Coaches in sports such as soccer, sailing, and tennis took bribes to pretend to recruit students as athletes, regardless of their ability. Fake sports profiles were created to make students look like stars in sports they sometimes didn’t even play. The bribes were typically funneled through Mr. Singer’s sham charity, allowing some parents to disguise the payments as charitable donations and deduct the payments from their federal income taxes.

Mr. Singer took in more than $25 million from his clients, paid bribes totaling more than $7 million, and used more than $15 million of his clients’ money for his own benefit, according to prosecutors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Frank told the judge that if he failed to impose a significant prison sentence, it would send a “devastating message that fraud pays and obstruction of justice pays.”

“This defendant was responsible for the most massive fraud ever perpetuated on the higher education system in the United States,” Mr. Frank said.

Before Mr. Singer, the toughest punishment had gone to former Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst, who got 2 1/2 years in prison for pocketing more than $3 million in bribes.

Punishments for the parents have ranged from probation to 15 months behind bars, although the parent who received that prison sentence remains free while he appeals his conviction.

One parent, who wasn’t accused of working with Mr. Singer, was acquitted on all counts stemming from accusations that he bribed Mr. Ernst to get his daughter into the school. And a judge ordered a new trial for former University of Southern California water polo coach Jovan Vavic, who was convicted of accepting bribes.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Rick Singer receives longest sentence yet in college bribe scandal
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2023/0105/Rick-Singer-receives-longest-sentence-yet-in-college-bribe-scandal
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe