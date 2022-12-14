Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Reuters
The European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, before a debate on suspicions of corruption from Qatar, Dec. 13, 2022.
Integrity

A prod for honest governance

An alleged bribery plot linking Europe and Qatar points to the assets each has for strengthening accountability.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Try as it has to burnish its reputation as a guardian of human rights and clean government, FIFA World Cup host Qatar has once again come under a negative spotlight. Belgian authorities this week arrested six people, including a vice president of the European Parliament, in connection with an apparent cash-for-influence plot allegedly involving the Arab Gulf state.

Scandals have a way of emphasizing what is going wrong. But they also beg asking what is going right.

For the European Union, which is defending its moral and liberal values amid Russia’s war in Ukraine and the rise of autocratic tendencies within its own member states, the arrests have stirred urgent new calls to reform the organization's rules on ethics and lobbying. “This is about the credibility of Europe, so this has to trigger consequences in various areas,” German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock observed.

In Qatar, persistent and credible concerns about official bribery and abuse of migrant workers overshadow evidence that one of the world’s most closed societies is gradually bending toward international standards of accountability.

One measure of that is an increasingly open diversity of civic activity. Qatari youth, the United Nations notes, have formed a vibrant grassroots movement to promote policy responses to climate change. In the arts, Qatari filmmakers are becoming more willing to tackle sensitive cultural issues like marriage and women’s rights. 

This opening of public expression partly reflects exposure to liberal ideas through the local campuses of Western universities. College newspapers, for example, have tackled thorny issues like treatment of migrant workers with more freedom than the country’s professional media, which operate under tight censorship rules.

“The developments currently happening in the areas of filmmaking and higher education are promoting civic engagement and have the potential to actualize more significant changes down the line,” noted Hind Al Ansari, a doctoral student at Cambridge University, in a post on the Wilson Center website. “As more people become involved, over time, others will feel inspired to take part in the project of building vibrant, civically-engaged societies.” 

That bottom-up social change is growing increasingly hard for the government of Qatar to ignore. As Ghada Waly, executive director of the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime, noted last week at the 2022 Anti-Corruption Excellence Awards in Doha, Qatar’s capital, “In order to truly counter corruption and the myriad forms it can take, we must inspire and engage the whole of society to tackle corruption.”

The effect of dishonesty is ultimately to magnify its remedy. No one has been charged with a crime yet, and the Qatari government rejects allegations of misconduct. But each in its own way, Europe and Qatar are being nudged toward greater integrity.

Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

