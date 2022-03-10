Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

A ‘nest’ where children, and a language, are nurtured (video)

For endangered languages, the key to survival is producing fluent speakers. One Alaska Native community finds hope in – and help from – its youngest members. 

Fairbanks, Alaska

Tanan Ch’at’oh is not your typical preschool. Along with the usual group activities, free play time, and naps, children who spend their days here are immersed in Gwich’in – an endangered Alaska Native language with fewer than 250 advanced speakers. 

The approach is called the “language nest” model (Tanan Ch’at’oh actually translates to “Fairbanks Nest”). The goal is to get kids to learn an endangered language by exposing them regularly to fluent or semifluent speakers. Indigenous language revival efforts in places like New Zealand and Hawaii have successfully used the model

“The fact that we’re creating a set of young people who are going to be ... able to carry our language forward into the future is incredibly significant,” says Evon Peter, an Indigenous language advocate and director of the Ch’at’oh. 

The challenges are tremendous. With so few Gwich’in speakers remaining, finding teachers with experience is difficult. Even the Ch’at’oh’s lead teacher, Hilda Johnson, is still learning the language herself. 

But for the Gwich’in language advocates and parents, the work is not only worth it, but also necessary. “Our way of life is so embedded in our language,” Mr. Peter says. “It’s rich with knowledge, and it’s connected to our identity and who we are as Gwich’in people.” 

And though the day care has only been running for a year, the rewards are already evident. 

“The more we were consistent [in speaking the language], they started understanding us,” Ms. Johnson says. “When the children come to me and say something in Gwich’in, it just brings sometimes tears to my eyes.”

This video was reported as part of “Say That Again?” – a podcast series about accent, language, and identity in the United States today. Find all of the episodes on our main page

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A ‘nest’ where children, and a language, are nurtured (video)
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2022/0310/A-nest-where-children-and-a-language-are-nurtured-video
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe