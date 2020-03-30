Reminder from an Italian videographer: Beauty is all around us

Since March 9, 2020, the paved streets of Italy have been deserted as the 60 million residents remain on total lockdown. The imposing Colosseum, the spectacular Pantheon, and the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa are now surrounded by silence.

With 35% of the global population willingly staying indoors to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the world is getting quieter. From college abroad programs to adult learning trips, to family vacations to solo journeys, plans for exploring the world have been abruptly halted as travel agencies, airlines, and hotels have been forced to cancel reservations.

For Italians longing to stroll down their favorite streets, sit in favorite cafes, or browse in local bookstores – like many others across the world – Oliver Astrologo, a film director and photographer based in London, offers a few glimpses of familiar scenes.

“We live in the most beautiful country in the world,” he narrates in his most recent video highlighting some of Italy famous sites.

For those craving more views of the world beyond, check out Mr. Astrologo’s work, which also features destination videos of England, Dominican Republic, Myanmar, and Vietnam. By sharing these unique landscapes, Mr. Astrologo shares an important message, too: Soon enough we will fill these streets, parks, cafes, and bookstores again.

