Menu
Menu
shadow
globe

Get the best of Monitor journalism in your inbox.

View newsletters
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Alternative churches: are they the future of religion?

Is church still 'church' if you meet in ... a laundromat? With alternative churches becoming more common, it raises the question: Is this just a fringe movement, or is it what the mainstream churches of tomorrow will look like?

  • By Jingnan Peng Multimedia Producer

Church in the woods, dinner church, laundry church – in recent years, churches with nontraditional venues, meeting dates, and demographics have sprung up in the hundreds across the U.S. As people seek meaning and community in ever-shifting ways, will the alternative church movement save the church from decline? 

Take a few minutes to watch this video, and get a firsthand look into how some people are reimagining church.

Read the full story: Pray and wash: Finding church in unexpected places 

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
of stories this month > Get unlimited stories
You've read of 5 free stories

Only $1 for your first month.

Get unlimited Monitor journalism.