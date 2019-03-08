Alternative churches: are they the future of religion?

Church in the woods, dinner church, laundry church – in recent years, churches with nontraditional venues, meeting dates, and demographics have sprung up in the hundreds across the U.S. As people seek meaning and community in ever-shifting ways, will the alternative church movement save the church from decline?

Take a few minutes to watch this video, and get a firsthand look into how some people are reimagining church.

