Was there a quid pro quo with Ukraine? Three questions.

In 1804, President Thomas Jefferson asked the British to investigate former Vice President Aaron Burr, a detested political opponent. President Jefferson suspected, correctly, that Mr. Burr was trying to get British support to cut the western portion of the U.S. away to form another country. Probing that was clearly in the country’s national interest.

In some circumstances, it’s appropriate for a president to ask a foreign country to investigate a political rival. It depends on what the rival may have been doing, and whether the president has the nation’s broader interests at heart.

A key part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump involves three Latin words: quid pro quo, literally “this for that.” Did President Donald Trump withhold aid from Ukraine to pressure it to launch an investigation that might benefit him politically?

Democrats charge that the president abused his office by improperly leveraging U.S. foreign policy to try to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and to pursue a debunked theory that Ukraine, not Russia, was behind the hacking of Democratic Party emails in 2016.

President Trump’s defenders insist that while the president may have asked the Ukrainian leader for help with certain matters, it was entirely appropriate and there was no quid pro quo. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney recently complicated that argument by seeming to say there was a quid pro quo, but that’s a common feature of foreign policy – an assertion he later tried to walk back.

What did Mr. Mulvaney say?

At a White House press conference last Thursday Mr. Mulvaney said there were three reasons the aid was withheld: corruption in Ukraine, a lack of corresponding aid from European nations, and “whether or not they were cooperating in an ongoing investigation with our Department of Justice.”

The “ongoing investigation” is a DOJ look at the origins of the FBI probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which grew into special counsel Robert Mueller’s inquiry. It has nothing to do with the former vice president or his son, or the latter’s connection to a Ukrainian energy company.

The president and his allies have assailed the Russia investigation as a plot by anti-Trump officials to prevent his election. Critics say he is just trying to cast doubt on its unflattering depictions of his own activities.

Attorney General William Barr and John Durham, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, have traveled to Italy, among other places, in an effort to determine whether U.S. government intelligence collection activities related to the Trump campaign were lawful and appropriate.

Mr. Mulvaney confirmed that Ukraine is one of the countries from which Mr. Barr and Mr. Durham have sought assistance. A DOJ spokesperson told media outlets that Mr. Durham’s team has interviewed Ukrainian citizens, but did not explain why.

One possibility lies in President Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. According to the partial transcript released by the White House, President Trump said: “I would like to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say CrowdStrike. ... The server, they say Ukraine has it.”

The president appears to be referencing a convoluted theory that holds the hack of Democratic National Committee emails was a setup designed to pin blame on Russia. According to the theory, proof of this may lie in an email server in Ukraine, supposedly hidden there by CrowdStrike, a private cybersecurity firm that did the first forensics on the DNC hack.

In an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Thomas Bossert, President Trump’s first Homeland Security secretary, called that a “conspiracy theory” with “no validity.”

“It is completely debunked,” Mr. Bossert said.

Did Mr. Mulvaney’s comments undercut his boss?

At Thursday’s press conference, Mr. Mulvaney said that getting Ukrainian help in the DOJ investigation was one of the preconditions for the release of aid. When a journalist pointed out that he seemed to be describing a quid pro quo, he responded: “We do that all the time with foreign policy.” He later added: “Get over it. There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy.”

Hours later Mr. Mulvaney issued a statement denying that he had said there was a quid pro quo, and blaming the media for misinterpreting his words. “There was absolutely no quid pro quo between Ukrainian military aid and any investigation into the 2016 election,” the statement read.

In an appearance a few days later on “Fox News Sunday,” Mr. Mulvaney again asserted that he’d never used the phrase “quid pro quo” and described the “two issues” behind the withholding of aid. Host Chris Wallace played a clip of Mr. Mulvaney discussing the “three issues,” as well as his comments about political influence in foreign policy.

Mr. Mulvaney then said that President Trump had mentioned the Democratic National Committee server “from time to time” but that “it wasn’t connected to the aid.”

Mr. Wallace did not agree. “I believe that anyone listening to what you said in that briefing could come to only one conclusion,” he said.

Would a quid pro quo be an impeachable offense?

It may all come down to Mr. Trump’s intent.

In many circumstances it is perfectly proper for a high U.S. official, even a president, to ask foreign countries for assistance with an ongoing law enforcement investigation, according to George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley.

“Such calls can shortcut bureaucratic red tape, particularly if the evidence is held, as with this case, by national security or justice officials,” Mr. Turley wrote in an October 2 column in The Hill.

It may also be appropriate in some circumstances for a president to ask a foreign country to investigate a political rival, as President Trump appears to have done by urging the Ukrainian president to investigate the activities of former Vice President Biden and his son Hunter Biden. As Ohio State constitutional law professor Edward Foley points out in Politico, it all depends on what the rival may have been doing, and whether the president has the nation’s broader interests at heart.

In 1804, former Vice President Aaron Burr contacted the British government, looking for foreign support to cut the western portion of the U.S. away to form a separate country. President Thomas Jefferson, who detested Mr. Burr, eventually had the former vice president tried for treason. Probing this alleged deal was clearly in the country’s interest.

“Jefferson as president would have been acting responsibly if he had requested Britain’s assistance in the investigation of Burr,” Mr. Foley writes.

In his dealings with Ukraine, including his call to investigate Mr. Biden and his son, was Mr. Trump acting for the good of the nation, or the benefit of himself? The impeachment inquiry will be tasked with answering that question. Evidence may include public statements and private discussions among staff members about possible quid pro quos.

To determine intent, lawmakers will have to judge what they believe was in Mr. Trump’s heart, as well as his actions.

“That is a tricky – but not impossible – bar for Congress to clear,” writes Mr. Foley.