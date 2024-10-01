Skip to footer
Trust
Asia Pacific

His own party calls him traitor. Can Japan’s new PM rebuild trust in politics?

|
Hiro Komae/AP
Ishiba Shigeru (right), with Japan's then-Prime Minister Kishida Fumio (left), celebrates after Mr. Ishiba was elected as the new head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Sept. 27, 2024, in Tokyo.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 3 Min. )
  • By Takehiko Kambayashi Contributor

| Tokyo

Ishiba Shigeru was sworn in as Japan’s prime minister Tuesday following a series of political scandals that, along with economic stagnation, has tanked his party’s approval ratings.

The former defense minister secured the position last week when he narrowly won a race to lead Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party, which holds a majority in parliament. His victory came as a surprise.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Trust

Japan’s new prime minister – its third in four years – offers the ruling Liberal Democratic Party a steady hand in a time of crisis. Snap elections will be a test of how quickly his administration can restore trust.

For decades, fellow lawmakers have considered Mr. Ishiba a “party traitor” due to his vocal criticism of colleagues. Even now, some worry his fraught relationships with LDP heavyweights will weaken the incoming administration.

But among smaller party chapters and the general public, Mr. Ishiba’s perceived integrity, vast government experience, and focus on revitalizing Japan’s rural regions have made him extremely popular.

The new prime minister has announced plans to hold snap elections for the lower house of parliament on Oct. 27 – a year earlier than required by law – in what many view as an effort to capitalize on his popularity and secure the LDP’s majority.

“I would like our administration to trust the public and win public confidence,” said Mr. Ishiba.

Economic stagnation and a slew of political scandals have tanked the reputation of Japan’s long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Now its members must put their faith in a “party traitor” to build back trust.

Former Defense Minister Ishiba Shigeru officially took office as prime minister on Tuesday, days after the LDP, which holds a parliament majority, elected him party leader. The internal party election was one of the most competitive in recent history, and Mr. Ishiba’s narrow victory came as a surprise. 

For decades, fellow lawmakers have held Mr. Ishiba in low regard due to his vocal criticism of LDP colleagues. A stint with an opposing party in the 1990s earned him the “traitor” label. Even now, some wonder if his fraught relationships with LDP heavyweights will weaken the incoming administration. But among smaller party chapters and the general public, Mr. Ishiba’s perceived integrity, vast government experience, and focus on rural revitalization have made him extremely popular.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Trust

Japan’s new prime minister – its third in four years – offers the ruling Liberal Democratic Party a steady hand in a time of crisis. Snap elections will be a test of how quickly his administration can restore trust.

“Mr. Ishiba is a steady hand” for the party and Japan, says Tamura Shigenobu, a Tokyo-based political analyst and former LDP staffer.

The new prime minister has announced plans to hold snap elections for the lower house of parliament on Oct. 27 – a year earlier than required by law – in what many view as an effort to capitalize on his popularity and secure the LDP’s majority.

“I would like our administration to trust the public and win public confidence,” said Mr. Ishiba shortly after he was sworn in. 

Campaigning amid scandal

Since last November, a few party factions have been accused of failing to report revenue from fundraising parties and amassing millions of dollars in slush funds. The scandal led to the arrest of one LDP lower house member and the indictment of several lawmakers. Four cabinet members resigned, and this August, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio announced that he too would step down.

Cabinet approval ratings, which were above 50% when Mr. Kishida took over, have hovered between 20% and 28% since the scandal erupted, according to Kyodo News polls.

It’s an old pattern, says Yamaguchi Jiro, political science professor at Hosei University in Tokyo.

“The LDP has long-standing problems of money influencing politics,” he explains. “When they face a barrage of criticism … they select a leader who looks relatively decent and get over the crisis.”

Hiro Komae/AP
A pedestrian takes a copy of an extra edition of the Yomiuri newspaper reporting on Ishiba Shigeru becoming the winner of the Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election, on Sept. 27, 2024, in Tokyo.

The party spent weeks on its internal leadership election, which critics describe as a PR fest. The general public doesn’t vote, and the campaigns receive lots of friendly media attention. Candidates did not hold deep discussions on issues like rising living costs or Japan’s aging population. 

Mr. Ishiba did, however, touch on foreign policy, vowing to “protect Japan” amid North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs and China’s growing assertiveness in the region. “Today’s Ukraine could be tomorrow’s Asia,” he said during the campaign, floating an idea to create Asia’s version of NATO. 

“His NATO idea would definitely ruffle some feathers” in Washington and parts of Asia, says Jeff Kingston, director of Asian studies at Temple University in Tokyo, but it probably won’t matter much in this month’s election. Voters care far more about the economy.

Economic concerns and elections

One of the biggest problems Japan has to grapple with, says Mr. Kingston, “is to clean up the mess left behind by Abenomics,” the late premier Abe Shinzo’s signature economic strategy. 

Business communities have, in general, loved the low corporate taxes, aggressive government spending, and other market-friendly policies that come with Abenomics. But not everyone is seeing the wealth. Today, many Japanese families are struggling to make ends meet as inflation and consumption tax hikes drive up costs of living, while wages stay the same.

Mr. Ishiba, a rare critic of Mr. Abe and longtime advocate for fiscal discipline, said during his campaign that he saw “room to increase” taxes on corporations. This sparked a minor stock market panic Monday – the first trading day after Mr. Ishiba defeated an Abenomics evangelist in the LDP leadership race. The Nikkei falling nearly 5%, as investors sold off stocks in manufacturing and tourism companies.

The new prime minister’s pick for finance minister – Abe administration veteran Kato Katsunobu – should help smooth things out. 

During Mr. Kato’s own failed campaign for LDP leader, the former health minister promised to use Abenomics to double household income. His appointment today suggests that Mr. Ishiba is looking to reassure investors, and take a more balanced approach to economic growth, though the cabinet has yet to release a detailed plan for Japan’s economy.

Whatever the Ishiba administration comes up with, analysts expect the LDP to defend its majority in parliament. Not only is Japan’s opposition woefully fragmented, but Mr. Ishiba is building on a strong base of rural support, including in western Japan’s Tottori prefecture, where his constituency is located.

Okuda Satoshi, who manages the Chamber of Commerce in Tottori’s Yazu town, says Mr. Ishiba has always fought on behalf of Japan’s outer regions.

“Mr. Ishiba has earned the respect and the trust of local residents,” Mr. Okuda says. “He is clean and acts on his beliefs.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to His own party calls him traitor. Can Japan’s new PM rebuild trust in politics?
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2024/1001/Japan-prime-minister-LDP-abenomics
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe