Hard choices, sweet tea: A day at a Louisiana abortion clinic

Hard choices, sweet tea: A day at the abortion clinic Loading the player...

Like many Southern states, Louisiana has sharply restricted access to abortion in recent years. Our reporters spent a day in one of the state’s last remaining abortion clinics, speaking to the staff and patients, and hearing their stories. Because the state mandates a 24-hour waiting period, women must go to the clinic at least one day before they can receive an abortion. They must also speak to a counselor about their options and receive an ultrasound exam, during which the nurses are legally required to describe the fetal development in detail and turn on the sound (unless the patient specifically requests no sound).

Kathaleen Pittman, the clinic’s director, says there are a lot of misperceptions when it comes to the women who seek abortions. For example, many are already mothers. “Their primary concern is taking care of the child or children they already have,” Ms. Pittman says.

That’s the case with a 30-year-old single mother of two who has come to the clinic and asks to remain anonymous. “I’ve always judged people who would tell you, ‘I’m getting an abortion,’” she says. But she doesn’t think she can go through with another unplanned pregnancy.

“I had a one-night stand. And I got pregnant with my son. That was the darkest period of my life,” she says softly. “I don’t want to face that again.”