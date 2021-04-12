Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Food shows offer all of the fun, none of the cleanup

Tyler Golden/Netflix
Puppets Waffles (left) and Mochi (center, on the cutting board) meet with chef José Andrés on the Netflix kids show “Waffles + Mochi.” Former first lady Michelle Obama is one of the program's executive producers.

There is something comforting about watching people cook delicious food on TV. You can relax under a blanket on the couch, with no dishes to deal with, as scenes of steaming plates stir pleasant memories. You can almost taste that homemade pasta with slow-simmered tomato sauce. You can imagine how that basil smells as it’s sliced into ribbons beneath a sharp knife. If it’s been a while since you enjoyed food TV, here are a few new options to indulge in. 

The soon-to-debut Magnolia Network, driven by Chip and Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper” fame, features several new food-centered shows that can be found for now on Discovery+. The Lost Kitchen stars Erin French and her all-female-staffed restaurant in Freedom, Maine. Ms. French is a self-taught chef who draws on recipes from her family to elevate seasonal local foods in a homey renovated mill. In a charming quirk, The Lost Kitchen only takes reservations by postcard. In season one, the pandemic and its effects on the small trendy restaurant unfold in real time as Ms. French grapples with how to safely open. Will The Lost Kitchen survive? Does a plan for building private dining cabins with wood-burning stoves come together? Across six 45-minute episodes, bucolic scenes of Maine’s harbors and farm stands combine with the rustic aesthetic of dining under the stars. It all has a relaxing effect on the viewer even as Ms. French and her crew hustle to think, cook, and innovate on their feet.

Also from the Magnolia Network is Family Dinner, hosted by celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern. The affable Mr. Zimmern drops in on typical American families as they cook and eat together, collectively sharing their varied stories and evolving culinary traditions. Each family is unique in the types of people who arrive at the table, whether it is family and friends dishing up a Mexican dinner in New York, or the von Trapp family – yes, the von Trapp family – in Stowe, Vermont, serving Austrian classics alongside Chinese dumplings. Mr. Zimmern can work a crowd with the same dexterity that he wields a kitchen knife, drawing warmth and jokes from strangers. The six 24-minute episodes in season one will leave a lump in your throat and a hope that one day soon your own dinner table will be crowded with loved ones. 

Why We Wrote This

New cooking shows employ everything from talking puppets to the charming Stanley Tucci to show how food can entertain, educate, and inspire.

For kids and the young at heart there is a lot to adore about Waffles + Mochi, available on Netflix. This make-believe adventure centers on the puppets Waffles and Mochi, who escape the land of frozen food to fulfill their dream of learning how to cook with “real live fresh food.” They find a job working for a supermarket in the produce section, which they know nothing about. Fortunately for this pair, the store’s owner is the warm Michelle Obama, who along with her bee assistant, Busy, works in the rooftop garden. But there is so much to learn! Is a tomato a fruit or vegetable? How do you make a pickle? The duo whiz around the world in a MagiCart to meet multicultural chefs and farmers. The scenes with people and puppets are interspersed with fun musical animations. Season one, with its 10 episodes that are each well paced over about 30 minutes, will charm even those with the shortest attention spans. 

For those yearning to travel again, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is a love letter to the actor’s ancestral home that you won’t want to miss. Mr. Tucci explores all corners of the slow-food homeland, sampling dishes and discussing the finer points of Italian cooking such as why a Sicilian doesn’t cook like a Tuscan. Even if you can’t get out to have an authentic Italian meal at the moment, at least you can watch Mr. Tucci saunter his way around sun-soaked farmlands and busy restaurant kitchens. Season one – and its six 45-minute episodes – is available on demand on various streaming platforms.

If intense competition is more your pace, Top Chef on Bravo kicked off season 18 on April 1 by leaping into the twin fires of a pandemic and social unrest. Filmed in Portland, Oregon, 15 “cheftestants” from around the United States compete to be the last one standing even as they deal with furloughing their staffs back home. In a historic twist, the show has invited former winners, finalists, and favorites to serve as a rotating panel of judges alongside host Padma Lakshmi and regular judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. The aim: bring diverse perspectives to the seats of authority. 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism