What are you watching? Readers recommend 'Treme,' 'The Expanse'

My favorite sitcom is HBO’s Treme. It was smart, real, didn’t feel like a waste of time, and had great music. I was invested. It either brought me to tears or left me dancing.

– Anita Bromfield, Frederick, Md.

The film Muscle Shoals is the story of a small town in Alabama where a musician built an iconic recording studio starting in the 1950s. It features original footage of greats like a young Aretha Franklin as well as interviews with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Steve Winwood, and many others. If you like music history and learning about the roots of some of the biggest acts in music, this is a movie for you.

– Christopher Bowers, Victoria, British Columbia

I have been enjoying The Expanse, which aired on Syfy and will now air on Amazon. It has amazing production values with movie-level effects, fantastic writing, and unparalleled actors.

– Jan Shelton, Fort Worth, Texas

For my favorite sitcom, NBC’s Golden Girls forever. It is timeless and accessible.

– Margaret Bogenrief, Chicago

My favorite sitcom is CBS’s WKRP in Cincinnati. It has great characters, great writing, and it was funny from the first episode to the last. The Thanksgiving turkey drop is still one of the funniest moments in American television. – Joseph N. Cappitelli II,

Clearwater, Fla.

I am watching PBS’s Poetry In America, which is created and hosted by Harvard University English professor Elisa New. These programs are profound; poets mentioned on the show include Emily Dickinson, Carl Sandburg, Langston Hughes, and many more. Each week I continue to be astounded at the way these poems are brought to life.

– Betsy Green, Chicago

My favorite sitcom is NBC’s Community. When it was good, it was brilliant.

– Amy Rosenberg, Walla Walla, Wash.

CBS/File 'All in the Family'

Here are some of my favorite sitcoms over the years: CBS’s The Dick Van Dyke Show and NBC’s Get Smart for the 1960s; ABC’s Happy Days, CBS’s The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and CBS’s All in the Family for the 1970s; and NBC’s Friends and Frasier for the 1990s. But NBC’s Seinfeld is the show I quote most often.

Follow Stories Like This Get the Monitor stories you care about delivered to your inbox.

– Tim McCutcheon, Richardson, Texas

What are you watching? Write and tell us at whatareyouwatching@csmonitor.com.