What are you watching? Readers recommend 'This Is Us,' 'Lost'

—I watched the Falcon Heavy launch, where they landed two of the boosters almost simultaneously! Breathtaking.

– Paul Gutelius, Grafton, Wis.

I watched A Harpist’s Legacy – Ann Hobson Pilot and the Sound of Change on PBS. In 1980, Ann Hobson Pilot became the first African-American woman to be a principal player with a major orchestra. She was a harpist with the Boston Symphony Orchestra for 40 years. Now retired from the BSO, she is the harpist for the Ritz Chamber Players, an African-American group of chamber musicians. How grateful I am that I saw Hobson Pilot’s story. What a journey, what a legacy! What a joy to listen to and to watch!

– Betsy Green, Chicago

I’ve been watching The Crown. I love it because it’s a period in history that I’m not very familiar with and it’s so interesting to see the ins and outs of the royal family at that time. Plus, the actress who plays Princess Margaret, Vanessa Kirby, looks just like my mom did in her 20s.

Even though it makes me cry every single week, I can’t stay away from This Is Us. It’s drama well done, not overdone. I care about every one of the characters, and the acting is superb.

And it’s so much fun to relive Lost with my 11-year-old daughter. It’s been so long that I actually don’t remember a lot of it. It’s the perfect combination of drama, sci fi, and humor, and who doesn’t love Hugo (Jorge Garcia)?

– Amy Williams Opheim, Long Beach, Calif.

My daughter recommended the episode of Phil Rosenthal’s Somebody Feed Phil about Tel Aviv just before a recent trip to Israel. I loved it so much that I watched all the other episodes available on Netflix. He’s funny, quirky, sweet, and slightly awkward, and even if you aren’t interested in restaurant food, it’s entertaining. A highlight of every show is his affectionate Skype conversation with his parents.

– Catherine Crossman, Steilacoom, Wash.

My wife and I watched Stranger Things because our kids (both in their 20s) recommended it and were excited for Season 2. It has a compelling story and looks more like a film than a TV series.

We have watched every season of The Amazing Race, and it is sort of a date night for us. We like seeing all the interesting places they go, and we appreciate how the producers find unusual activities that are unique to that place. And some of the participants have watched every season but never bothered to learn to paddle a canoe or drive a manual transmission car!

– Dave Miller, Camas, Wash.

