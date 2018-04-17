What are you watching? Readers recommend 'Loving Vincent,' '1776'

—The animated film Loving Vincent employed more than 100 artists, each one rendering his or her art à la Vincent van Gogh. In addition, The Shape of Water is a downright gorgeous film, and the ending is more positive than I had anticipated.

One of my favorite films of all time is Bride of Frankenstein, directed by that genius James Whale. Whale was the subject of the movie “Gods and Monsters.”

– Michael E. Peterson, Eugene, Ore.

A Woman On Paper, which aired on PBS in 2016, is a very compelling look at Georgia O’Keeffe’s life and work. This program was only half an hour long, but what a wonderful half-hour it was – riveting, engaging, and inspiring!

– Betsy Green, Chicago

I have been recently watching a series from Britain called Judge John Deed. It’s very interesting because it is about a man with some moral flaws but sterling qualities in other important areas. It stars Martin Shaw, who is magnificent in the role.

It is so important for each one of us to really appreciate and uphold fine, upstanding qualities in various individuals in public life (and in ourselves!) but to not utterly condemn anyone who may have some “growing” to do on other levels. It is often the mistakes we make or have made in life that cause us to be more humane with others.

I also loved the Inspector Morse series with John Thaw, which led me to the other dramas the BBC has aired. I watch them all on DVD from the local library.

– Marjorie Verhoeven, Hamilton, Ontario

I would like to recommend 1776, a film based on the Broadway musical. It’s about the writing of the Declaration of Independence, the Continental Congress’s discussions for and against independence, and discussions about whether to allow slavery in the new country. It then ends with the signing of the Declaration. The movie is inspired by John Adams’s letters to and from his wife, Abigail, and George Washington’s writings.

This movie musical is beautiful both musically and intellectually and is also humorous and entertaining.

– Diane S. Staples, Davie, Fla.

We have been watching the TV series The Crown and the show Victoria. We miss “Downton Abbey.”

– Peter Howard, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

What have you watched and enjoyed lately? Send us an email at whatareyouwatching@csmonitor.com and tell us about your latest discovery, old or new, and why you liked it. Don’t forget to include your full name and where you’re from.