After Rwandan genocide, Hutu and Tutsi women unite behind the drum

Joy is the immediate word that comes to mind when the women of the Ingoma Nshya drumming group start playing. It swirls around, filling your ears. It bounces off the women’s drums, simultaneously radiating from their faces.

But the all-female ensemble started from a much darker place.

Why We Wrote This Born from the aftermath of the Rwandan genocide, an all-women drumming group represents not just gains made by women, but also progress in cross-ethnic unity.

Founded by Odile Gakire Katese in 2004, Ingoma Nshya arose to heal divisions after the 1994 genocide, which left about 800,000 people dead. The project provides a framework for Hutu and Tutsi women to come together in the spirit of sisterhood and reconciliation.

“I was very alone after losing my family, and joining the group brought me happiness again,” says Agnès Mukakarisa, whose husband and children died in the genocide.

Members of Ingoma Nshya also had to overcome cultural stereotypes: Traditionally, drums have been the exclusive preserve of men.

“The group is an example for other women,” says Marie Louise Ingabire, a member for 11 years. “After the genocide many men died and women had to step up to rebuild the country. ... Ingoma Nshya demonstrates the power that women have.”

While the violence is over, memories persist. But these women have given themselves – and all who listen – an outlet.