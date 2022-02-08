Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
After Rwandan genocide, Hutu and Tutsi women unite behind the drum

Oscar Espinoza
Members of Rwanda’s first all- female percussion group, Ingoma Nshya, pour their hearts into their drumming. The group was started in 2004 to bring Hutu and Tutsi women together in a safe space after the 1994 genocide. Christine Musabyemariya (center) enjoys herself during a rehearsal.

  • By Oscar Espinosa Correspondent
  • Laura Fornell Correspondent

Joy is the immediate word that comes to mind when the women of the Ingoma Nshya drumming group start playing. It swirls around, filling your ears. It bounces off the women’s drums, simultaneously radiating from their faces.

But the all-female ensemble started from a much darker place.

Why We Wrote This

Born from the aftermath of the Rwandan genocide, an all-women drumming group represents not just gains made by women, but also progress in cross-ethnic unity.

Founded by Odile Gakire Katese in 2004, Ingoma Nshya arose to heal divisions after the 1994 genocide, which left about 800,000 people dead. The project provides a framework for Hutu and Tutsi women to come together in the spirit of sisterhood and reconciliation.

“I was very alone after losing my family, and joining the group brought me happiness again,” says Agnès Mukakarisa, whose husband and children died in the genocide.

Members of Ingoma Nshya also had to overcome cultural stereotypes: Traditionally, drums have been the exclusive preserve of men.  

“The group is an example for other women,” says Marie Louise Ingabire, a member for 11 years. “After the genocide many men died and women had to step up to rebuild the country. ... Ingoma Nshya demonstrates the power that women have.”

While the violence is over, memories persist. But these women have given themselves – and all who listen – an outlet. 

Huye, Rwanda

The women, chatting back and forth, carry heavy drums and handfuls of drumsticks out into the courtyard. Without a word, they stand in front of their instruments. Suddenly, the drumming explodes with such joy that it’s impossible not to be carried away by the intensity. 

We’ve come to take in a rehearsal of Rwanda’s first all-female percussion group, Ingoma Nshya. The sound of the drums is interwoven with a choreography that involves songs, dances, jumps, and shouts. 

Founded by Odile Gakire Katese in 2004, the project arose to heal divisions after the 1994 genocide, which left around 800,000 people dead. Ingoma Nshya provides a framework for Hutu and Tutsi women to come together in the spirit of sisterhood and reconciliation. 

“I was very alone after losing my family, and joining the group brought me happiness again,” says Agnès Mukakarisa, whose husband and children died in the genocide. “I’ve even been able to travel around Rwanda with the group and go to Senegal for the first time.”  

Oscar Espinoza
Dance is an essential part of the performances.

Members of Ingoma Nshya also had to overcome cultural stereotypes: Traditionally, drums have been the exclusive preserve of men.  

“The group is an example for other women,” says Marie Louise Ingabire, a member for 11 years. “After the genocide many men died and women had to step up to rebuild the country. ... Ingoma Nshya demonstrates the power that women have,” she says.  

While memories of the violence persist, the women have found an outlet. Olive Ngorore speaks for many of them: “When I have problems, or when I have a thousand things in my head, I start playing the drums and everything disappears.” 

Oscar Espinoza
Clémentine Uwintije and Marie Noella Uwizerwa share a hug. The group has become a family to its members.
Oscar Espinoza
The members of Ingoma Nshya, many of whom lost loved ones to the genocide, support one another emotionally. Salaries provide much-needed income.
Oscar Espinoza
Clémentine Uwintije hauls out a drum. Traditionally, only men were allowed to play.
