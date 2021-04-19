Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

In Pictures: Young Sufi women defy one tradition to preserve another

SHARAFAT ALI
A group of female musicians in Kashmir defies norms that say only men can play Sufi music. “We ignore these obstacles just for the love of this art,” says Gulshan Lateef (right), with her friend Irfana Yousuf.

  • By Adil Amin Akhoon Correspondent
  • Sharafat Ali Correspondent
Ganastan, India

Every morning, a small house in northern Kashmir reverberates with traditional Sufi melodies. A small group of female musicians play their instruments soulfully – as if they were performing a hymn or a prayer.

In Sufism, a form of Islamic mysticism, this music is food for the soul. Its origins in Kashmir trace back to the 15th century. But today, with few traditional artists left in the valley, these players represent a ray of hope for Sufi music’s revival. While their peers may be more into rock and rap, these musicians are holding on to their roots. 

For centuries, the tradition was passed down from one man to another. But sisters Irfana and Rihana Yousuf began to play with support from their father, Mohammad Yousuf. A musician himself, he sometimes had to sell household items to afford the costly instruments so they could keep their dream alive – and his. 

Why We Wrote This

Does music have gender? In this photo essay, young women keep Sufi musical traditions alive by defying cultural norms about who can perform.

The sisters created a group to teach other girls from the neighborhood. Some players stopped coming to practice, pressured by those who felt Sufi music belongs to men. But they’ve found their way back, drawing inspiration from each other as they juggle music, chores, and school. 

Some are studying music at the University of Kashmir, and documenting Sufi compositions so that they’re easier for beginners to learn and preserve. And their doors are open to whoever shares their passion. 

We’ve been experimenting with the presentation of our photo essays online and in the Monitor Daily. What do you think? Share feedback with the photo team at csmphotoeditors@csmonitor.com.

SHARAFAT ALI
The Indian santoor is a hammered dulcimer in the shape of a trapezoid, often made of walnut, with 100 strings. The specially shaped mallets (mezrab) are lightweight and are held between the index and middle fingers.
SHARAFAT ALI
The group performs Sufi songs that for generations have been played only by men.
SHARAFAT ALI
Shabnam Bashir, a neighbor friend of the Yousuf sisters, plays with the group of musicians.
SHARAFAT ALI
The performers are changing perceptions of gender in Sufi music.
You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism