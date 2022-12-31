Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
Staff

From ‘permacrisis’ to ‘humor,’ the year in words

The past two years were all about COVID-19 – "pandemic," "quarantine," "vaccine." This year dictionaries have (mostly) moved on.

  • By Melissa Mohr Contributor

What word best reflects “the ethos, mood, or preoccupations” of 2022? The past two years were all about COVID-19 – pandemic, quarantine, vaccine. This year dictionaries have (mostly) moved on, and 2022’s Words of the Year (WOTYs) are a diverse bunch.

Oxford Languages generated huge publicity with its choice: goblin mode, the perhaps predictable result of opening voting up to the general public for the first time. More than 300,000 people participated, and 93% chose it over metaverse (an immersive virtual world) and #IStandWith (a hashtag that indicates support, such as #IStandWithUkraine). 

Goblin mode first showed up on Twitter in 2009, but no one was quite sure what it meant. It was used to describe everything from zooming cats to people doing odd dances. It was an evocative term in search of a definition. Now it has an official one: “a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.” This definition has quickly been adopted on social media, perhaps because, as Oxford explains, it “resonates with all of us who are feeling a little overwhelmed at this point.” 

Going goblin mode is one way of reacting to “permanent crisis” or permacrisis, the WOTY from Collins Dictionary. This “extended period of instability and insecurity” is apropos to 2022, according to one Collins editor, because the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, climate change, and inflation can make us feel as if we’re “lurching from one crisis to another without really drawing breath.”

Merriam-Webster selected gaslighting, because online searches for it went up 1740% in 2022. Merriam-Webster offers a precise definition: “to psychologically manipulate (a person) usually over an extended period of time so that the victim questions the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality.” It is now often used to refer to general dishonesty.

My favorite WOTY comes from United Kingdom-based Cambridge Dictionaries, because it reflects not a global or moral crisis, but the worldwide popularity of the language game Wordle. Wordle players must guess a five-letter word within six tries. Though Wordle’s designers took care to use common words, they speak American English, and thus some solutions have confused speakers of other English varieties. The “highest-spiking” word on Cambridge sites was homer, slang from a mostly North American game that puzzled people who prefer soccer and cricket. Humor was next – much of the world spells it humour – followed by caulk, the waterproof sealant. It’s not that British showers all leak – it’s that they call it “silicone sealant.” 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to From ‘permacrisis’ to ‘humor,’ the year in words
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/In-a-Word/2022/1231/From-permacrisis-to-humor-the-year-in-words
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe