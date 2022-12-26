Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
Staff

I’m having ‘lightbulb moments’ about ‘epiphanies’

English has made a connection between light and insight – think "enlightenment" since its beginnings as a language.

  • By Melissa Mohr Contributor

Why do we sometimes describe having a great idea or a sudden realization as “a lightbulb moment”? Is it a nod to Thomas Edison? When you have a flash of insight, is it as if you’re as brilliant as the genius inventor, who popularized the incandescent lightbulb and patented over 1,000 inventions? Or is it a new twist on the ancient and widespread use of light as a metaphor for inspiration and sudden understanding? 

Lightbulb moment appeared first as a visual gag in cartoons. Internet lore attributes it to Felix the Cat, a cheeky feline star of the silent-film era, whose thoughts were often represented as pictograms above his head. The first undisputed example is actually from a 1935 “Betty Boop” cartoon, when Miss Boop’s grandfather was drawn wearing a hat with a bulb that would light up when he had an idea. Given that Edison was strongly identified with his creation, it is possible that Grandpa Boop’s hat flashed to indicate he was having similarly brilliant ideas. It seems much more likely, though, that it was an old metaphor refigured in a new technology. In any case, the term lightbulb moment didn’t find its way into English until 1974, when Dick Cavett described getting an idea: “It did strike me one day, like the light-bulb moment in a comic strip.”   

English has made the connection between light and insight since it was a language. It inherited light and enlight (enlighten, in Middle English) from Germanic, for example, and both have been used figuratively to mean “to inspire” or “to achieve greater understanding” for nearly 2,000 years. There are many similar examples – to dawn on, a bright idea, and so on. 

One, though, is particularly salient at this time of year: Epiphany. This holiday, celebrated on Jan. 6, marks “the coming of the Magi as the first manifestation of Christ to the Gentiles,” as Merriam-Webster explains. The three wise men literally “see the light” – they follow a star as it leads them to the infant Jesus, the “light of the world.”

The word epiphany contains “light,” too – it comes, via Greek, from the Proto-Indo-European root -bha, “to shine.” From the 14th century, it referred to “a manifestation or appearance of some divine or superhuman being,” according to the Oxford English Dictionary, like the Christ child before the Magi. Irish author James Joyce popularized a secular use of the term. When you have an epiphany, it’s “a sudden manifestation or perception of the essential nature or meaning of something ... an illuminating discovery, realization, or disclosure” (Merriam-Webster). An epiphany, then, might be seen as a deeper, more spiritual version of the lightbulb moment.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to I’m having ‘lightbulb moments’ about ‘epiphanies’
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/In-a-Word/2022/1226/I-m-having-lightbulb-moments-about-epiphanies
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe