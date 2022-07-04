Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Feeling reluctant to admit your ‘reticence’?

"Reticent" has meant “reluctant” almost as long as it's meant “reserved.” Language mavens have agitated against this "new” use dating from the 1800s.

  • By Melissa Mohr Contributor

Ever since I took the SAT in high school, I have understood reticent to mean – as the test-prep site vocabulary.com explains – “not inclined to talk or provide information” or “reluctant to draw attention to yourself.” Reticent evokes 19th-century novels, in which such reserve was often portrayed as a virtue, an indication that one spoke when it was proper and useful. In George Eliot’s “Middlemarch” (1871-72), for example, a “want [lack] of reticence” is a fault that might be met with “severity.”

When I read recently in The New York Times that athletic associations “have been reticent to confront Chinese authorities,” I was bothered. Here, reticent means “reluctant” or “hesitant,” and to me, this seemed like an error. 

Reader, I was wrong. Using reticent as a synonym for reluctant is perfectly correct today, whether or not Eliot would agree or the College Board would give credit for that answer. It is easy to see how this change happened. English borrowed reticence pretty much unchanged from either French (réticence) or Latin (reticentia) in the early 17th century. These words both meant “avoidance of speech, silence,” and that’s what the English version meant as well.

The adjective reticent first appeared in 1825 in a description of someone as “quiet, retired, and reticent.” By 1875, however, as Merriam-Webster explains, “instead of just describing those who are reluctant to speak, it was being used to describe those who are just plain reluctant.” Reticent has meant “reluctant” almost as long as it has meant “reserved.” 

Many language mavens have agitated against this “new” use that actually isn’t so new. In 1981, columnist William Safire asserted, “You cannot be reticent to do or say anything; that’s when to use ‘reluctant’ or ‘hesitant.’” You might declare that you are “reticent to start going back to the office” and everyone will understand you, but, according to Mr. Safire, this is “a solecism, a mistake.” More recently, Robert M. Martin, who writes about language, admitted that this use “might be nearing acceptability.” 

Author of “Modern American Usage” Bryan Garner would prefer that speakers differentiate between reticent and reluctant, yet puts their conflation at “Language Change Stage Four,” using a scale of one being “rejected” and five as “fully accepted.” Despite the efforts of Mr. Safire et al., this usage is “virtually universal,” Mr. Garner says.

I think we do lose something if reticent comes to mean nothing more than reluctant. In our social media world that rewards the broadcasting of every thought, how wonderful to remember that quiet, dignified, reserved reticence can be valuable, too.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Feeling reluctant to admit your ‘reticence’?
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/In-a-Word/2022/0704/Feeling-reluctant-to-admit-your-reticence
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe