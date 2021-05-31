Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Graduation is a solemn event – so why funny hats?

How many ways can one graduate? The word has many meanings beyond the typical pomp and circumstance associated with colleges each spring.

Staff

  • By Melissa Mohr Correspondent

It’s that time of year when students dress up in gowns, don odd-looking hats that blow off in the slightest breeze, and listen to long speeches in uncomfortable chairs. Yes, it’s graduation season, and many of the words that come up around this time have intriguing backstories.  

The idea of graduation itself is interesting. It derives from the Latin noun gradus (a “step” or “stage”). Graduate also means “to mark with degrees of measurement,” per Merriam-Webster. Students use graduated cylinders – glass or plastic tubes with scales printed on the side – to measure the volumes of liquids in chemistry class. Likewise, graduation is a way of measuring students’ progress.

More frequently, graduation connotes the completion of a stage of education, or of life more generally. For example, parents might relate that their toddler has “graduated” from wearing diapers. When you graduate college (or graduate from college or were graduated from college – all are arguably correct, though the last is British), you move on to another phase of life, whether that’s the working world or more school. Many traditions have grown up around this transition, including one that mandates the wearing of a flat, square hat: the mortarboard

Graduates have been wearing these hats for centuries, long before they were referred to this way. They seem to have evolved in the Middle Ages from the biretta, a stiff three- or four-cornered hat worn by Roman Catholic clergy, which looks something like a lunchbox. In the past, they were required for nearly all college occasions, from lectures to dinners. Along with long academic robes, these hats distinguished “town” from “gown.” 

In the 16th century they were simply square caps or catercaps, cater being a spelling of quatre (the numeral “four” in French). They became mortarboards in the 19th century, because they really do resemble the thin square boards, like painters’ palettes, that bricklayers use to hold mortar when they move around.

This term first appeared in an 1854 novel in which a decidedly “town” fellow with a thick cockney accent ends up wearing such a cap and declares, “I don’t mind this ’ere mortar-board.” The university students think this is a great lark, but object to what they call the “offensive” name he gives their headgear – mortarboard is vulgar, in their opinion. The term probably spread, then, as a bit of a joke, self-depreciatory or otherwise. It punctures the balloon of academic gravitas and the ranking and distinguishing implied in graduation.

Don’t take yourself too seriously, mortarboard suggests. You’ve got a tool on your head, and it’s upside down. 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism