Top Picks: 'The Guilty,' 'Diana Ross: Her Life, Love, and Legacy,' and more

Less is more

Nils Landgren has single-handedly made playing the trombone cool. For more than three decades, he has played with a who’s who of artists from Herbie Hancock to ABBA, and the Nils Landgren Funk Unit is a fixture on Swedish radio and at European festivals. In Landgren’s musical expression, less adds up to considerably more, and we’re anxious for our readers to make his acquaintance. His catalog can be found on Apple Music and Spotify, and you can find a video of Landgren and his Funk Unit performing Unbreakable in support of Doctors Without Borders, shot in Nairobi, Kenya, at http://bit.ly/nlandgren.

Streaming classics

A new streaming service is bringing a library of more than 1,000 classic and critically acclaimed films to your favorite movie-watching device on April 8. The Criterion Channel, the Criterion Collection’s first native video streaming site, is aimed at replacing the gap in classic movie distribution left by the cancellation of the FilmStruck app. Viewers of the Criterion Channel will be able to access the full Criterion collection as well as extra features. It will be available for $10.99 a month or $99 annually.

Guilty or not guilty?

The Guilty, a nominee for the Oscar for best foreign-language film, is available on DVD and Blu-ray. It stars Jakob Cedergren as an emergency dispatcher who receives a call from a woman who appears to have been kidnapped by her husband. The movie is set in a police station, and Monitor film critic Peter Rainer writes, “The film is a textbook example of how much can be done with so little. None of this would matter much if the actor who is in almost every frame was not a spellbinder.”

Art of writing

Sports writer Jeff Pearlman chats with an author about the art of writing on the podcast Two Writers Slinging Yang. Recent guests include Susan Orlean of “The Library Book” and comic book writer Rob Williams. You can find the podcast at www.jeffpearlman.com/podcast.

Get the Monitor Stories you care about delivered to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy

Music legacy

Diana Ross: Her Life, Love, and Legacy will be in select theaters on March 26 and 28. The program will include “Diana Ross: Live in Central Park,” which is based on a 1983 New York concert, as well as new footage. See if it will be near you at www.fathomevents.com.