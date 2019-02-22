Top Picks: Steve Gunn’s 'The Unseen In Between,' CBS's 'Aretha!,' and more

No longer unseen

The title of Steve Gunn’s new album, The Unseen In Between, may allude to his unsung career. Over the past 12 years, his numerous records and collaborations with the likes of Hiss Golden Messenger and Kurt Vile haven’t registered beyond indie-rock cognoscenti. Gunn’s 2019 solo album is finding a wider audience. These songs about the desire for connection glide on acoustic curlicues interlaced with non-flashy (that is to say, musical) electric guitar. “New Moon” and “Vagabond” blossom into full-blown musical love affairs. Gunn’s finally been seen and heard.

Where in the world

In Netflix’s new animated series Carmen Sandiego, the title character is reimagined as a contemporary Robin Hood as she snatches artifacts from the grasp of greedy collectors. And the series stays true to its roots as an educational franchise, with geographic and cultural facts about each episode’s location. The snappy dialogue and smooth animation in this kid-friendly series make it an enjoyable watch, even for the grown-ups in the room.

Short history

Want to learn some history but have limited time? The 15 Minute History podcast from the University of Texas at Austincould be a perfect fit. The podcast includes discussions about subjects such as how World War I affected Germany and Russia and the origins of the samba and tango. Find it at 15minutehistory.org.

Hail the queen

CBS is paying tribute to Aretha Franklin with a new special, Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration For The Queen Of Soul, which will air on March 10 at 9 p.m. Artists including Patti LaBelle and Smokey Robinson will honor the life of Franklin.

Charming students

The documentary Science Fair is available to rent and buy via iTunes and Google Play. Monitor film critic Peter Rainer writes of the movie, which chronicles the efforts of young people to triumph at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, “It’s impossible not to be charmed by these students, by their aspirations and idealism.” The movie is rated PG for some thematic elements and brief language.