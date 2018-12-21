Top Picks: PBS's 'Sacred,' the Spothero app

Accessible science

Mark Rober’s YouTube channel has plenty of titles that sound like clickbait, but don’t be fooled. He’s a former NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory engineer who is working to make science accessible and entertaining to anyone – especially reluctant kids. Rober explains scientific principles behind viral YouTube videos (for example, a dash of fluid dynamics results in a hot tub full of sand in which people can swim) and makes the idea of being a rocket scientist seem achievable. See more at www.youtube.com/user/onemeeeliondollars.

Reuters/File

Palmyra exhibit

The Getty Research Institute in California currently has an intriguing online exhibit about the ancient city of Palmyra, which is located in modern-day Syria. The Legacy of Ancient Palmyra includes drawings by artist Louis-Francois Cassas, who sketched the ruins in the 18th century, as well as details on how the modern conflict in Syria has affected Palmyra’s site. You can find the online exhibit at http://bit.ly/gettypalmyra.

Faith exploration

The new PBS documentary Sacred explores faith in more than 25 countries. The show depicts rituals in Japan, Egypt, Jerusalem, and India, among others, demonstrating how various faiths mark crucial times in life such as birth and marriage. “Sacred” is available to stream on pbs.org during December.

Save the day

Get the Monitor Stories you care about delivered to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy

If you’re visiting family or friends in a city over the holidays, the SpotHero app could make your trip easier. You are able to reserve parking and get a discount on how much you pay for the parking spot if you reserve it with enough notice. Plus, you can compare prices on parking garages. The app is free for iOS and Android.

AP

Silly old bear

Winnie the Pooh and his friends return in the new movie Christopher Robin, available on DVD and Blu-ray. Ewan McGregor stars as an adult Christopher Robin, who is dissatisfied with his job and needs to spend more time with his family. His friends from the Hundred Acre Wood remind him what is important, with actors including Jim Cummings, Toby Jones, and Brad Garrett bringing the characters Pooh, Owl, and Eeyore to life.