Top Picks: 'The Seagull,' the Libby app

Mountain stories

The documentary Mountain will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on Sept. 25. Willem Dafoe narrates this movie about various summits and those who, for example, ice-climb, ski, and ride a bike off mountains. Fifteen countries are featured, including the United States, New Zealand, and Tibet. Monitor film critic Peter Rainer says the panoramas in the movie are “glorious.”

Canadian history

The Secret Life of Canada podcast, created by the CBC,is exploring the history of Canada. A new season starts Oct. 2,

so get caught up now. Past episodes featured Chief Running Deer, Fred Sasakamoose of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, who was the first indigenous player in the National Hockey League, and food that is specific to Canada. You can find “The Secret Life of Canada” at the CBC website: www.cbc.ca.

INVISION/AP/FILE JOHN WILLIAMS

Awards celebration

A concert honoring those who are receiving the Grammy Lifetime Achievement, Music Educator, and Trustee awards will run on PBS on Oct. 5. Those who will be celebrated include Tina Turner, composer John Williams, Queen, the band The Meters, and Neil Diamond. Grammy Salute to Music Legends will air at 9 p.m.

Magic of reading

The app Libby makes it easier to borrow audiobooks and e-books from the library near you. Using your phone or tablet, you can not only borrow e-books and audiobooks but also download them so you can read them when you’re not online. You can also sign in to more than one library. The Libby app is free for iOS and Android.

SONY PICTURES CLASSICS/AP

Soaring ‘seagull’

Anton Chekhov’s classic play The Seagull has been adapted for the big screen and is available on DVD and Blu-ray Sept. 25. Monitor film critic Peter Rainer says “the best reason to check out the film is for Saoirse Ronan’s tender, wrenching performance as the lovelorn Nina, and, especially, for Annette Bening’s fantastic turn as Irina, the grand dame of the Russian theater whose most tumultuous work occurs offstage.”