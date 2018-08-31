Top Picks: 'Brave Little State' podcast, the Evernote app, and more

View of motherhood

The movie Tully is available on DVD and Blu-ray and stars Charlize Theron as Marlo, a harried mother. In the film, which is directed by Jason Reitman and written by Diablo Cody, Marlo’s life changes when she hires a night nanny (Mackenzie Davis). Monitor film critic Peter Rainer praises Theron’s performance, writing that she “gives Cody’s smartest lines the snap they deserve, but she also conveys a bone-deep world-weariness that demonstrates just how dire is Marlo’s desire for regeneration. And she doesn’t go all gooey on us when things brighten.”

The Washingtons’ story

In Netflix’s new show All About the Washingtons, things are going to be different for the family now that father Joey (Joseph Simmons) has retired from his career as a hip-hop artist and his wife, Justine (Justine Simmons), is going to work. Nathan Anderson, Kiana Ledé, Leah Rose Randall, and Maceo Smedley costar on the sitcom, 10 episodes of which are available for streaming.

AP/FILE

The million things he did

Alexander Hamilton has achieved perhaps more fame than ever thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash hit musical. Now the Smithsonian National Postal Museum is exploring his life with an online exhibit that includes his military career and his surprising connection to the United States Postal Service. (He was placed in charge of the Post Office Department by George Washington.) There’s a section on the pistols believed to be the ones used in the famous duel that ended Hamilton’s life.

Taking notes

The Evernote app is an intriguing way to organize your thoughts. It not only stores text notes but also lets users draw, load images, and add screenshots. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Alfredo Sosa/Staff

History of Vermont

Vermont Public Radio is exploring the history of the state from which it gets its name in a podcast titled Brave Little State. For the podcast, VPR is soliciting questions from readers about Vermont’s history. Recent episodes have included discussions about French Canadian immigrants and the history behind the name “Northeast Kingdom.” Find it at http://bit.ly/bravelittlestate.