A star is born

When 20-year-old Madison Cunningham took the stage this past January for a “Live from Here” broadcast, a star was born. You could see the palpable delight in host Chris Thile’s body language and you could sense it in the house band’s sympathetic, tender support. When her stunning new song, “Beauty Into Clichés,” ended, the studio audience erupted into thunderous applause.

Find the clip at http://bit.ly/madisoncunningham. We also recommend checking out her new six-song EP, “Love, Lose, Remember.”

Mandatory jazz

Fifty-five years after he recorded it, John Coltrane has a new album out: Both Directions at Once: The Lost Album. Featuring Coltrane’s classic quartet, the seven-track album includes five originals (two untitled) and two covers (“Nature Boy” and “Vilia”). Driven by drummer Elvin Jones’s rollicking rhythms and Coltrane’s unmistakable sound, even the new material feels deeply familiar. The record is mandatory listening for all jazz-heads.

Courtesy of Netflix

‘Guernsey’ charmer

The bestselling novel The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society has now been adapted as a charming movie, which is available on Netflix. “Downton Abbey” actress Lily James stars as Juliet Ashton, who becomes acquainted with the residents of Guernsey, a British island that was recently occupied by the Nazis.

Plants in space

Astronaut Drew Feustel has been posting fun updates via Twitter about plants that fellow astronaut Ricky Arnold has been growing on the International Space Station. You can find the latest video at http://bit.ly/spaceplants and check out Feustel’s Twitter account @Astro_Feustel to see more videos charting the plants’ progress.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Oasis journey

Director Steven Spielberg helmed the adaptation of Ernest Cline’s bestselling novel Ready Player One, which is available on DVD and Blu-ray. The film follows Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan), a young man who spends most of his time in the OASIS, a virtual world, competing in a challenge in which the prize is control of the OASIS.