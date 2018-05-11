Top Picks: '30 for 30' podcast, the Brad Mehldau Trio's 'Seymour Reads the Constitution!,' and more top picks

—Transformative tunes

There are few artists plying their trade in these trying times whose music can be described as transformative. The Brad Mehldau Trio manages this feat at nearly every stop on their wildly popular world tours and once again with a new release, the quirkily titled Seymour Reads the Constitution! Whether thoroughly remaking a jazz standard or bending a Radiohead shoegazer to his will, Brad Mehldau and his mates make it all sound effortless and imbued with the joy of discovery.

Sports podcast

You’ve likely heard about the acclaimed ESPN “30 for 30” movie series. The network is exploring sports stories via a 30 for 30 podcast as well. Catch up on old episodes, including an intriguing one about how the Madden NFL video game series became a culture-dominating phenomenon, before new episodes start on May 22 at 30for30podcasts.com.

Look at the view

Take the Viewranger app along on your next hike. It has various guides to trails and a Skyline tool that allows you to see the landscape with your camera, and it works off-line. It’s free for iOS and Android.

Under the sea

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Okeanos Explorer ship recently explored the Gulf of Mexico. Videos chronicling its expedition, including an encounter with a memorable squid, are available on the NOAA website at oceanexplorer.noaa.gov. In June, you’ll be able to see a live-stream on the site as the ship’s crew travels along and learns more about the southeast coast of the United States.

Putting on a show

The Greatest Showman, a fun and uplifting movie musical, is available on DVD and Blu-ray. The movie stars Hugh Jackman as legendary circus founder P.T. Barnum and follows Barnum as he overcomes obstacles to change show business. “Showman” stars Michelle Williams as Barnum’s supportive wife, Zac Efron as Barnum’s right-hand man, and Zendaya as one of the performers.