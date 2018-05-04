Top Picks: Laura Veirs' 'The Lookout,' the podcast 'Circle Round,' and more top picks

—Comforting music

Singer Laura Veirs and her husband, Tucker Martine, make beautiful music together ­– literally. The Lookout, Veirs’s luminous new collection of wise and bittersweet songs, was produced by Martine, his ninth at the helm for his wife and creative partner. This time out, Veirs eloquently ruminates on the joys and challenges of parenthood, on the haven of marriage in these chaotic times, and on our duty to keep watch on a planet under siege. Martine’s reverb-rich production wraps Veirs’s gorgeous melodies in a warm blanket that feels comforting from first track to last. She has a truly original voice at the top of her craft.

Fishing guidance

Now that spring is here and you can go fishing again, the Fishbrain app can help you find a new spot, discover where fish are biting, and record what you’ve caught in the past. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Bobby Moynihan

Family folk tales

WBUR’s podcast Circle Round brings together different family-friendly folk tales from across the globe. Actors including Bobby Moynihan and Cheyenne Jackson make the stories come to life. Find it at http://bit.ly/circleroundpodcast.

4-k Tour

NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center released a virtual tour of the moon, Tour of the Moon in 4K, which provides more insight into the area we may think we know. One highlight is seeing the bottom half of the Apollo 17 lunar lander, which is still on the moon. Find the video at http://bit.ly/tourofthemoon.

Paddington 2

Paddington returns

The second story about a marmalade-loving bear comes to DVD and Blu-ray with Paddington 2. Ben Whishaw voices the title character. The movie is “a film for the whole family that, for a change, really is for the whole family,” Monitor film critic Peter Rainer writes. “What’s more, there’s no hint of forced manipulation or condescension. I smiled all the way through it.”