California’s desert bloom comes alive on nature’s schedule

For the intrepid willing to chase down the desert blossoms, an endless carpet of yellow goldfields is the reward.

|
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Goldfields (Lasthenia gracilis) cover the ground, along with purple scorpion weed (Phacelia crenulata), in the Mojave Desert, north of Kramer Junction, California, April 3.

| Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Calif.

Chasing California’s desert bloom is an inexact science, as Ruby Mittal found out. 

The university student was on the hunt for wildflowers at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, a remote destination known for its springtime bloom. But rain fell and a chilly wind blew as she and two friends viewed a display that clearly underwhelmed. According to the park’s wildflower hotline, the first phase of desert blossoms was waning.

“I have more flowers in my backyard!” Ms. Mittal told me, laughing from beneath her umbrella. Still, cheerful patches of color dotted the valley floor, including yellow desert sunflower and purple verbena.

“I love the flowers,” exclaimed Troy Savage, a retiree from Montana. Buoyant and grinning, he noted it was snowing in his home state.

Because winter was cold and wet, early April was too soon to view hillsides blanketed in orange poppies, California’s state flower. Instead, thanks to a Facebook post, I found an endless carpet of yellow goldfields near Kramer Junction, more than three hours from the state park. 

When it comes to the desert bloom, Mother Nature keeps her own schedule.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Ruby Mittal (left) and Vignesh Nandakumar laugh while enjoying the flowers during an afternoon downpour in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Raindrops cover a dune evening primrose (Oenothera deltoides) in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Red flowers are starting to blossom on the tips of an ocotillo (Fouquieria splendens) in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Brittlebush (Encelia farinosa), a common desert shrub, grows amid the rocks in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
“I’m a repeat customer,” says Troy Savage of Montana, on his second visit to Anza-Borrego Desert State Park for the desert bloom.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A flower blooms on a cactus, a cheery patch of color in Jacumba Hot Springs, California, not long after the start of spring.
