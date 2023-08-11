In Pictures: It’s a bug’s life, we’re just along for the ride

In a single strip of turf, insects see a towering forest with hidden passageways. What may seem insignificant to us is a thriving universe for them.

The insectarium at the American Museum of Natural History in New York brings a bug’s perspective home to us humans, who walk in as giant visitors.

Why We Wrote This A story focused on Humility By promoting a bug’s-eye view, the new wing at the American Museum of Natural History challenges our preconceived notions of scale and significance.

The star attraction is the ant colony. Ants are sophisticated farmers who create sprawling fungal gardens, nourished by leaves they can only obtain through cooperation. Slowly but surely, the ants navigate their way over skybridges, up poles, and across moats, adapting and learning as they explore.

The insectarium, part of the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation, challenges our preconceived notions of scale and significance. It allows us to contemplate the incredible diversity and complexity of insect life.

Most importantly, it reminds us that every living organism, no matter how small, plays a vital role in the grand tapestry of life on Earth.