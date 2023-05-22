In Pictures: Two views of elephant tourism in Thailand

The history of people and elephants in Thailand goes back thousands of years. Centuries ago, kings rode these giants into battle. Elephants were used in harvesting timber until Thailand banned logging in national forests in 1989, prompting many owners to turn to tourism.

Then came the dramatic halt caused by the pandemic. Elephants are expensive to keep (they can eat more than 300 pounds of food a day). Most elephant attractions closed their doors, and many elephant owners – who rented out their animals to tourism operators – brought them back to their villages.

Why We Wrote This A story focused on Responsibility Elephant tourism brings joy to many who visit Thailand. As the industry rebounds from a pandemic pause, so too has discussion of how to best care for the beloved beasts.

As tourism rebounds, many elephants have been brought back to work, renewing concerns about how to properly care for them. Some park operators believe that captive elephants are best cared for when they don’t interact with tourists. Others say riding and bathing the elephants is not harmful as long as the animals’ health is monitored and they’re not overworked. Either way, the industry around Thailand’s nearly 4,000 captive elephants is changing.

Editor's note: This photo essay was produced with support from the Round Earth Media program of the International Women’s Media Foundation. Porntawan Maneechote contributed reporting.