In Pictures: Where elephants help make paper

For three generations, Thusitha Ranasinghe’s family navigated the world of international paper imports. But 24 years ago, the Sri Lankan printer had a revolutionary idea. What if he made his own paper with an ecologically friendly process that used local fibers? His choice of source material drew skepticism from others in his community. He planned to craft the paper out of elephant dung.

The idea turned out to be far from absurd.

Why We Wrote This Sometimes fresh ideas can seem ridiculous. But in Sri Lanka, a papermaker who incorporates elephant dung into his products shows that even wild ideas can pay off.

In a country with 2,500-4,000 wild elephants, there is no shortage of droppings. And due to the pachyderm’s incomplete digestive system, the heaps of waste contain a high percentage of intact fibers, making it a perfect raw material for paper production. What’s more, the idea also managed to ease some of the conflict between elephants and locals by creating employment opportunities in rural areas and shifting local perceptions of elephants as a threat.

The company sources its dung from the Millennium Elephant Foundation, a nongovernmental organization dedicated to the well-being of domestic elephants. Each day, foundation volunteers deliver four wheelbarrows full of fresh dung to the factory.

