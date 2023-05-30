Skip to footer

From mortarboards to more creative careers

Gen Z graduates seek pathways into work marked more by values than material considerations.

|
AP
Brescia University social work graduate Dashia Shanklin from Bowling Green, Kentucky, has a laugh with her aunt, Frances Graham, while joining other graduates for the university's commencement ceremony, May 13, in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Resilience
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Scores of studies have cited concerns over COVID-19’s impact on young people’s mental health and academic development. Yet in their own voice, those graduating from American colleges and universities across this spring tell a different story. It is one of resilience, tempered optimism, and enterprising creativity.

“There’s a Gen Z mentality of: OK, throw it our way and we’ll make it work,” Ben Telerski, who received a degree from Georgetown University last week, told CNBC.

This year’s graduating class is a unique marker of an emerging generation. Some members are among the first to be born after 9/11. They arrived on campus before “social distancing” and “Zoom dating,” yet within six months became pioneers of remote learning. Their values have been molded by constant change and crisis. Almost nothing about them is predictable. Perhaps because of this, their concerns and aspirations are already changing workplace norms.

The unemployment rate for young workers is the lowest in 70 years, according to the Economic Policy Institute, yet nearly 40% of Generation Z workers already in or entering the workforce cultivate a side hustle. That partly reflects the cost of living: Most young people worry they won’t make enough in one job to make ends meet. But that’s not the only reason. Many prioritize values-based factors over salary – like diversity in the workplace, mental health benefits, and flexibility to develop creative projects they see as important to their quality of life and future well-being.

“Work is a source of identity for many,” Meredith Meyer Grelli, a business professor at Carnegie Mellon University, told the BBC. Gen Z workers resist that. “Passion projects,” she said, “serve as a way for young people to find value.”

That desire for creativity and spontaneity, according to a recent Wunderman Thompson Intelligence survey of young workers in the United States, Britain, and China, is driving many to give up a technology that was perhaps the single most defining influence of their early lives. It found that 67% of Gen Z members believe technology – the tool that has made their generation the most globally connected in human history – makes them feel more detached.

“When I think of joy, wonder, magic, I think the physical world still has an advantage over the digital world,” Momo Estrella, head of design at Ikea China Digital Hub, told the study’s authors. “The digital work suffers a lot from distractions.”

Gen Z is recharting other social pathways, too. A survey by the Walton Family Foundation last October, for example, found that while Gen Z students showed declining interest in careers in government, more than 70% participate in volunteer and other local civic activity. “They feel the people and communities who are closest to the problems can drive more equitable civic engagement and impact,” the study found.

An emerging generation is starting to reveal itself. Through an emphasis on inclusivity, collaboration, and independence, it is turning disruption into durable purpose.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to From mortarboards to more creative careers
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0530/From-mortarboards-to-more-creative-careers
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe