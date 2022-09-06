Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

The global contest for semiconductor talent

The new U.S. push to dominate in making computer chips only helps drive a deeper understanding of the sources of innovation.

Reuters
Semiconductor chips on a circuit board of a computer

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Like China before it, the United States has officially launched a talent search to make sure it dominates an industry that lies at the heart of the world economy: the design and manufacturing of semiconductors. Those tiny logic paths with endless uses are the essence of every digital device – about 7,000 new ones are added to the internet every minute – from intelligent toasters to Apple’s latest smartwatch.

On Sept. 6, the Biden administration announced how it will spend $52 billion approved by Congress in the CHIPS and Science Act signed by the president last month. While the new law provides money to help build more semiconductor plants in the U.S., the long-range spending will go to broaden the talent pipeline of scientists, engineers, and others needed to create the next generations of ever-smaller, smarter computer chips. A new National Semiconductor Technology Center, for example, will try to coordinate decisions among government, academia, and the industry on what skills, training, and incentives are needed to create yet-unknown types of semiconductors. 

The issue for this $600 billion worldwide industry is not only a shortage of trained workers but also debates over what the sources for innovation and inventiveness are. The world is in a “talent race,” says Patrick Wilson, a vice president at chipmaker MediaTek, to give brilliant men and women the environment that they need to succeed in designing new technologies.

The competition for talent, especially between China and the U.S., is fierce. Semiconductors are seen as vital to national security as naval ships and nuclear missiles. Countries from Singapore to Britain have poured resources into creating regional “hubs” of tech innovation, subsidizing startups, and attracting foreign researchers to their labs. Yet despite this competition, nations also know that numbers and money are less important than creating a mental environment of freedom and openness that sees scientific imagination as an unlimited resource, able to break material constraints and the boundaries of human thought.

Creativity “is not a stock of things that can be depleted or worn out, but an infinitely renewable resource that can be constantly improved,” notes the authors of the 2015 Global Creativity Index. 

The global contest for talent in the semiconductor industry may be heating up. Yet by inventing new ways to attract and keep talented workers, the contest itself only helps expand the notion that there is no limit to talent. 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to The global contest for semiconductor talent
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/0906/The-global-contest-for-semiconductor-talent
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe