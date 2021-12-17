Giving out of abundance

Although holiday shopping is near pre-pandemic highs – despite

inflation, shipping delays, and shortages – another type of giving has begun to take off this season.

It’s the Buy Nothing Project. Founded in 2013, the movement has grown

to 4.3 million members in 44 countries. It welcomes participants to

abide by very simple rules: no buying, selling, trading, or bartering

of gifts. Instead, it encourages people to give away items to others,

most often strangers, in a local area.

Two friends near Seattle, Liesl Clark and Rebecca Rockefeller, hatched

the idea to “build community by connecting people through hyperlocal

gifting and reducing our impact on the environment.” They were struck

by how disconnected their own community had become and the plastic

strewn in the waters near their Pacific Northwest homes in Puget

Sound.

People join Buy Nothing for various reasons. Those in need seek

respectful, nonjudgmental assistance. Others give to spare the planet

from new, resource-depleting consumption. Many have been up to their

eyeballs in pandemic decluttering. Most see how they can save money

and live better.

But whatever an individual’s motive, participants end up weaving new

relationships into an expanding and giving community. “People are

buying nothing in hordes,” Ms. Clark recently told NPR’s Marketplace.

Despite its simple and direct moniker, Buy Nothing remains moderate

and flexible about people’s ethical choices. Participants still both

patronize local stores and shop online. Many also host garage sales or

donate to Goodwill or other charities.

“You could say this is consumption with a conscience, with

sustainability in mind, but it is absolutely consumption. We’re just

sharing resources,” Ms. Clark explains in Fortune magazine. “It’s not

a movement of austerity.”

This approach to “sharing resources” is perhaps what attracts people

who are uneasy with overconsumption and waste. The movement has also

grown as the isolation and tight budgets of the pandemic have forced

many to rethink their habits of consumption.

“There’s a growing dis-ease with consumer culture and the way it

operates,” Boston College economist Juliet Schor tells Fortune. “The

wastefulness, the cycle of acquisition and discard, is increasingly

unappealing to people.”

Co-founder Ms. Rockefeller suggests many people buy new items out of a

belief in scarcity and a Darwinian contest for survival.

“That is not the reality of the world,” she says in an interview with

Yes Magazine. “We believe our innate human nature is one of compassion

and generosity that understands that we survive only together. That’s

the only way we’re ever going to be able to make it and live

sustainably on this planet.”

Talk with a Buy Nothing participant and you’re likely to hear one of

the movement’s mantras: Giving out of abundance. And this holiday

season, that may be the most novel of gifts.