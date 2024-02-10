Readers write: Finding balance – and facing the past

Integrating work and life

The concepts of regenerative farming and permaculture, which were discussed in the Dec. 11 Weekly cover story, “In a return to forgotten lands, young farmers go small, demand less,” were new to me. I found them very heartening. I appreciate how the article speaks not only to the ecological potential of this idea, but particularly to how the shift has brought a sense of work/life integration to those pursuing it.

I am retired from years of office work. Some of it was interesting and purposeful, but I never felt any integration of that work with my life. It was a constant issue for me. Participating in growing your own food and learning the simpler satisfactions may have rich spiritual as well as climate benefits. I’m so glad to be aware that this concept is gaining support. Thank you.

Joan Kohler

Delafield, Wisconsin

Facing the past

It is past time that America come to terms with – and remedy – the injustices of the post-Reconstruction era on Black families. “Why one grandmother’s house has become a national cause” in the Dec. 11 Weekly took a personal story, of Josephine Wright’s homestead, to discuss wider issues of legal land theft, via appropriation, complex laws, and powerful interests exploiting the ignorance of the landowners.

This fine article only obliquely referenced an additional method of “legal” property theft: “Skyrocketing property taxes created a growing burden that many could not afford.” Please allow me to provide a personal example. A Black grandmother owned a home and 10 acres next to my property in north Florida. She eventually was no longer able to care for herself. During her stay in a nursing home, no one paid the property taxes on her home. After her death, the taxes continued to accumulate, and after a few years, the property was sold at auction for the outstanding balance of the property tax – a pittance compared with its true value.

Rusty Wyrick

Ghivizzano, Italy

A new approach?

The article “Americans have a right to guns. How about to public peace?” in the Nov. 20 Weekly gives a fair discussion of the question posed in its title. The issues covered range from last year’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, to the U.S. Supreme Court expanding gun rights. It notes that our Constitution is not specific on the right to public peace, but its understanding carries over from the English common law of old requiring the government to prevent terror and safeguard public peace.

In reading this article, I wondered whether the preamble to the Constitution has ever been treated as constitutional law, or at least, motivation for such, by the court. It clearly states (in part), “We the People ... in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence ... do ordain and establish this Constitution.” Why has this not been brought out as a more binding source than English common law of old?

Will Stein

Arlington, Massachusetts

‘Nature always finds a way’

I was so inspired by Maria Mylona’s words at the end of “In Greece, iconic olive crop becomes a climate change front line” in the Dec. 25 Weekly. “The trees and nature will take their time, but in the end, they will adjust. Nature always finds a way to complete its circle and survive.” What an intuitive and trusting perspective she has! I have shared her words many times now. Thank you ever so much, Maria.

Dawn Bresson

Monkton, Maryland