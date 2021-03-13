Readers write: Unexpected connections, and an excellent issue

Unexpected connections

The day started quite uneventfully as I began to read “Wild Minds: The Artists and Rivalries That Inspired the Golden Age of Animation,” a title recommended in the “10 best books of December” list from the Dec. 28, 2020, Monitor Weekly. I had briefly worked at an animation studio right after my high school graduation in 1944, and was anxious to read if the company was mentioned in the book.

When I got to page 34 I was so excited I impulsively emailed the author, Reid Mitenbuler, with my words of appreciation for his work. I had to tell him of my early connection with Famous Studio in New York, where I worked in the inking department and then in the opaquing department. We were creating “Popeye” and “Little Lulu” cartoons. It was a fun-filled time, but it was interrupted by my father’s decision to accept the government’s offer to do more for the war effort at a defense plant in Vallejo, California.

After leaving Famous, I was given a letter of recommendation to the Walt Disney animation company, but I couldn’t live alone in Burbank. All this I told to Mr. Mitenbuler in my email, never really expecting a reply. To my amazement, I did hear from him, with a couple of emails back and forth since. I thought I would share how grateful I am to the Monitor for steering me in the direction of reading “Wild Minds,” and for the pleasure I have received in doing so. Many thanks.

June T. Bassemir

Jamesport, New York

Excellent issue

Regarding the Jan. 25 Monitor Weekly: What a wonderful issue. I particularly enjoyed the first article by Ned Temko; the article explaining why Twitter, as a private business and a free market enterprise, has the right to determine who accesses its platform; the Arts and Culture article; and the list of best books (though I’m more into nonfiction than it gave me). But such excellent work. Thank you.

Ellen White

Cherry Log, Georgia