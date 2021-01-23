Readers write: Speaking up for change, what communities need, and more

Speaking up for change

Thank you for the article “To be Black, a woman, and a cop: A trifecta of American complexity” in the Nov. 16, 2020, Monitor Weekly. It affirms my view that we need Black women in leadership in every law enforcement department. In the article, police Lt. Melissa Morgan tells readers to raise their voices and be clear about what changes they expect in their communities.

I expect policing reforms to be enacted into law. I think national standards are needed to prohibit discriminatory profiling, to ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, and to require data collection and de-escalation training.

I also believe that Black female law officers are uniquely qualified to de-escalate tense interactions. Lieutenant Morgan is inspirational. I hope others will heed her messages.

Risa Kaiser

Arroyo Grande, California

What communities need

Regarding the editorial “America’s new pastime: Police reform” in the Dec. 7, 2020, Monitor Weekly: No doubt, every effort to improve the relationship between the police and the community is to be welcomed.

But now, Americans need to realize that what they are dealing with is fundamentally a trust issue. This means that in high-crime areas, police departments would need to do more than reform themselves. Some missing ingredients often seem to be effective communication and community bonds.

The schools and the church are the two institutions that can best provide relevant help. Both work with the family, whose breakdown I believe is at the root of all social malaise.

Felipe Fernandez

Miami

Shopping in person

In the cover story, “The checkout blues,” from the Dec. 14, 2020, Monitor Weekly, I was grateful to read Cara Salvatore’s comments on “walking into a store and seeing things you wouldn’t have seen” if you were shopping online. Those of us who do get out and stand in a cashier’s line get to see things on shelves and say, “I forgot I needed that” or “I’m glad they have that here.” And we can always come up with a smile for our fellow in-store shoppers.

Johnette Perry

Orinda, California

Ethical consumption

When I pulled the Nov. 30 Monitor Weekly from my mailbox, I saw the photograph of sneakers on the cover and glanced at the related article, “The new sports activism,” about sports stars and social justice. My first thought was, how much do the people who made those sneakers earn? Do they earn a living wage?

Then I wondered if these stars are going to make millions of dollars promoting shoe brands. Are they complicit if those brands don’t pay a living wage to the workers who are producing those shoes? Do they care about social justice for them? Aren’t the consumers who purchase products made by what is practically slave labor also complicit?

Lots of injustice in this world exists because the American consumer doesn’t want to pay a price that would allow workers in other countries to earn a living wage (and also to maximize profit for the corporations in the supply chain). I can remember advertisements in the 1980s asking people to buy American, but that didn’t work, did it? Do boycotting apps work? OK, I’ll stop here!

The magazine cover was thought-provoking, but maybe not in the way it was intended.

Judy Perry

Swanzey, New Hampshire