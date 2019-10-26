Readers write: Eco-equine, consumer choices, and grandparents and child care

Eco-equine

Regarding “A school bus with hoofs helps a town go green” in the Sept. 9 Monitor Weekly: I absolutely love this story. I would so love to have this sort of thing happen in my own rural part of Ontario. But, alas, I am not a lobbyist or organizer. Still, the fact that the commune of Ungersheim in France is doing so many eco-friendly things is heartening. It is a way to show love to the environment.

Where I live, we have so much land and are so rich in resources, but we do not preserve them as we should. They even seem to be squandered in some cases. That’s why it is so very heartening to learn of a place where attention to ecological details is de rigueur. Thinking on this article will become part of my Green Prayer, and I hope to hear more of these kinds of examples of folks loving the land.

A side note: My goal is to train my horse to negotiate the road between my house and the nearest town, a distance of 13 kilometers (8 miles), so he can carry me to get groceries. It would be a drop in the ecological bucket, but that’s still something!

Katherine Ellis

Georgian Bluffs, Ontario

Consumer choices

Regarding “Capitalism under pressure: Why CEOs rethink corporate purpose” in the Sept. 3 Monitor Daily: It’s time our behavior as consumers becomes a moral issue too, and a good place to start would be with our dietary choices. Factory farming creates, torments, and slays billions of animals annually. The scale of cruelty is unfathomable. And the industry contributes generously to climate change.

Yet many of the same people who volunteer, donate, fuss over pets, and protest all forms of injustice tuck into plates of bacon, cheese, and chicken nuggets. We as consumers must be confronted with our role in propagating suffering on a grand scale – and acknowledge the role we can play in healing it.

Kathryn Casey

New York

Grandparents and child care

The article “Beyond birthday cards and hugs: How grandparenting is intensifying” in the Sept. 30 Monitor Weekly was really interesting to me. We have two grandkids and spend a lot of time with the youngest one – our 5-year-old granddaughter – to help out her parents. One thought that came to me: I wonder how the practice of grandparents providing care for children varies across racial, cultural, and class lines?

Nick Royal

Santa Cruz, California