Readers write: At peace with semicolons, and rethinking ‘superpower’

At peace with semicolons

I really enjoyed Melissa Mohr’s deft columns on the semicolon (“Getting the skinny on the semicolon” in the Sept. 16 Monitor Weekly issue, and “Semicolons Part 2: When to use them” in the Sept. 23 issue). There was a time I hated the semicolon for reasons I’ve forgotten. Later, as an attorney, I started using the “semi” a lot to glue together related thoughts that needed expression in the same breath.

Closer to the end of my career, after reading Karl Ove Knausgård’s “My Struggle” series, I started using what Ms. Mohr refers to as “the dreaded comma splice” because it seemed an effective way to knit related thoughts – the ones in limbo between self-conscious, elitist semi-fragment and sentence – into the same breath. But comma splicing didn’t feel right; each time I spliced I sensed my deceased mother, Elizabeth (me not I, lie not lay, neither epithet nor asterisk), reading with concern over my shoulder.

Now Ms. Mohr has done it: She’s explained the how and the why, and given me the cleansing breath to accept my punctuation as it comes. My thanks to her.

Grant Parsons

Traverse City, Michigan

Rethinking “superpower”

In the Sept. 9 Monitor Weekly cover story, “The superpower in waiting,” Howard LaFranchi wrote that “it takes about 400 Indian farmers to produce the equivalent of what one American farmer does.” But do those 400 Indian farmers have the same ecological impact as the American farmer? The cover story would have us believe the American way is the best way, though it may not be.

I believe that farmers in all countries could bring their skills to the city, where small gardens could provide food and beauty. In return, urbanites could bring community, art, and other amenities to the farms. Industrial farming has not proved to be the best or only answer to hunger.

We need to start redefining “superpower” countries as nations with healthy, happy people who use community centers and small urban farms, and are able to share their unique ideas with the world via the global communication network. And I think it will be those shared ideas that heal divides: rich versus poor, educated versus uneducated, democracy versus autocracy.

I really enjoy the Monitor Daily’s podcast version, and I share the Monitor Weekly. Thank you for the reliable news you deliver and the uplifting articles that bring awareness to people creating a better world.

Ruth Mintline

Richardson, Texas