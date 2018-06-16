Readers write: Understanding thinking in Taiwan, both sides of the issue, women pursuing professions

Understanding thinking in Taiwan

The April 16 Focus story, “Beijing’s bid to win over young Taiwanese,” gave a very comprehensive account of what is going on in Taiwan, providing the background needed to best understand the thinking of its people.

Edyth Roberts

San Francisco

Both sides of the issue

Regarding the March 22 Monitor Daily article “For these gun owners, a core belief: Guns make us safer”: I think that it is exceptional that you are looking at the other side of the issue with an open mind.

I live in a rural area where it would take the police well over half an hour to get to certain parts of the county.

Many residents feel they absolutely need guns for protection – protection from wild animals in addition to lawless people. Quite often you hear of people shooting cougars or bears (occasionally even grizzlies) to protect themselves or their livestock or pets.

Brad Waterman

Newport, Wash.

Women pursuing professions

Thank you for the insightful March 26 Monitor Daily article “For women in science, busting barriers is just part of the job,” about the recognition of women’s credibility in the field of science. As a former real estate agent with a parent, a daughter, and friends who are or were teachers, I find it curious that women have been consistently sought after and revered in these two very valuable and challenging fields in which judgment, knowledge, and people smarts are constantly at play.

It might be interesting to pursue the question of why this is true. Why has it taken so long for women to be valued in some fields while they were always valued in others?

Robin Kadz

Laguna Hills, Calif.