Readers write: Global literature coverage, helpful piece about politics, esports phenomenon, Finnish solution

Global literature coverage

Thank you for the March 20 CSMonitor.com review of the book “Fisherman’s Blues.” It is wonderful to see consideration of global literature that highlights rarely detailed cultures. We have a very dear Senegalese friend who now lives in the United States. I’ve purchased a copy of “Fisherman’s Blues” for her as well as for me. Please continue this expansive and non-US-centered look at literature!

Ann Matthiesen

Indianapolis

Helpful piece about politics

The March 23 Monitor Daily article “In Trump emoluments case, questions of ethics and constitutional intent” was a wonderfully helpful piece that covered a vitally important topic with balance, specificity, and clarity. Please do come back to this topic.

Devon Burr

Knoxville, Tenn.

Esports phenomenon

Wow! I had only an inkling of the phenomenon that was covered in the March 26 cover story, “A league of their own.” When an episode of the CBS TV series “Bull” featured esports in a story line this past season, I thought it was a reach. But with your incredibly detailed article, I now want to invest in this developing business, even though I’m in my mid-70s. Thanks.

Bob Whittlesey

Spokane, Wash.

Finnish solution

The April 23 & 30 Points of Progress piece, “In Finland, many fewer homeless,” was an excellent article. I would like to have seen a bit more on the money saved as well as the amounts of money spent on emergency room visits and other services compared with the cost of housing and support services for one year. However, the article is excellent.

Gail Rekers

Phoenix