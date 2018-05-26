Mothers and forgiveness

I’ve lost no one to violence but cried repeatedly reading the March 12 cover story, “Two mothers, a son’s death, and the struggle for forgiveness.”

It got deeper into issues around forgiveness, always recognizing that people are complex and face difficult paths – rarely simple or direct – through trauma. I’ve grown from this story’s telling.

Chuck Green

Ashland, Mass.

Reality of homelessness

Regarding the May 1 Monitor Daily article “Breaking a cycle of job loss and homelessness”: This is a topic worth coming back to.

It introduces a reality that is often overlooked by many of those well-meaning people who want to “cure” homelessness.

Joseph F. Arnold

Gig Harbor, Wash.

How ‘Black Panther’ affects Africans

Regarding the March 19 OneWeek article “In Africa, a US film surprises, delights”: This was an outstanding article. It definitely delivers on increasing understanding.

I loved hearing all the comments from varied Africans themselves about what the movie meant to them.

Anne Whidden

New York

Tariffs explained for average reader

Regarding the March 2 Monitor Daily article “With tariffs, trade war looms. But is there an endgame?”: Thanks for the detail and clarity. Sometimes stories about the economy and trade can be too obscure or dull.

This was written to help the average reader. I, for one, read it all the way through!

Sara Barnacle

Harrison, Maine

High taxes vs. life choices

Regarding the March 14 Monitor Daily article “In blue states, ‘tax the rich’ isn’t so simple anymore”: Were it not for having their only daughter firmly in place as a California resident, due to her career choice in the criminal justice field, my daughter and son-in-law would be off to Texas in a heartbeat. Their taxes would be lower and, as horse breeders, they could buy a much better and larger ranch and home there than what they have here.

Many, many in their situation are already gone. I stay for family, friends, and because I love California, but I could certainly do better financially in Texas. Some things, however, are worth more to me than money.

Judy Reinsma

Santa Clarita, Calif.