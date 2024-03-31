Skip to footer

What kind of politics does America want?

President Joe Biden is among the last of Washington's old-school politicians. Four years after he was first elected, is there still a place for the old guard, or has the desire to win wholly remade American politics?

|
Alex Brandon/AP
First lady Jill Biden wears a pin in support of her husband, President Joe Biden, while visiting his campaign headquarters in Delaware.

Not so long ago, our cover story on former President Donald Trump pivoted on a single question: What are we to make of his anti-democratic words and actions? This week, our March 11 cover story on President Joe Biden also pivots on a question: What kind of politics does America want?

Mr. Biden is among the last of Washington's old-school politicians. As Linda Feldmann notes in her cover story, he came of political age in a time when legislating meant finding compromise, when partisanship was tempered by personal relationships, when civility was a common code. But let’s be honest. It was also a time of backroom deal-making, pork spending, and cigar-chomping party power brokers beholden to no one. 

American voters have made it clear that they do not want this kind of politics anymore. Mr. Biden's political kindred spirits have all been ousted, retired, or evolved to embrace the new American politics. In this new political landscape, the voter is king. Mr. Trump is the apotheosis of this kind of politics – delivering to his constituency "big time," as he might say. 

At first blush, this might seem like a logical course for a democracy. In a sense, in America’s democratic republic, the voter is the king. But the way that has played out has changed dramatically in recent years. 

For much of the postwar era, American politicians were trustees – elected by the people, but given wide latitude to govern according to their own instincts. 

Today, America's elected officials are closer to delegates – elected by the people to do exactly what the people tell them to do. A significant portion of Mr. Trump's constituency elected him to create the judicial conditions to overthrow Roe v. Wade, for example. He delivered. 

This approach is based primarily on winning – or on promising to make every effort to prevent the other side from winning. This is the defining quality of American politics today. The shift was taking hold well before Mr. Trump came to office. Mr. Trump merely recognized that this shift creates new rules. A second Trump term would likely offer clarity on how much the rules have changed, and where they might lead the United States.   

Yet four years ago, given this same choice, America chose the throwback politician. The result has been four years of relative calm. But has Mr. Biden delivered for his constituency the way Mr. Trump did for his? Probably not. Will that be decisive in November? That is a key question. 

The fact is, Mr. Biden’s vision of politics can likely never deliver the way Mr. Trump’s can – and that is the point. Without cigar-chomping party bosses, backroom deals, and pork spending, the deal-making method of governing can be infuriating, especially in hyperpartisan times. It’s slow, and usually, no one can declare absolute victory. 

Is there still a place for that vision, or has the desire to win wholly remade American politics? Every election is a referendum on that course. But in November, those two paths are particularly plain.      

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to What kind of politics does America want?
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2024/0331/What-kind-of-politics-does-America-want
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe