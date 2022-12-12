Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff/File
Henry Gass interviews Irene Bennalley, a Navajo woman, on her ranch in Toadlena, New Mexico, in the Navajo Nation in March 2022.

In high court case, a delicate web of emotions

"It’s about children, about child welfare. It’s about historical injustice and trauma,” our reporter tells the Monitor's Why We Wrote This podcast.

Who gets to decide what’s in a child’s best interests?

That’s the question at the heart of a case that’s now before the U.S. Supreme Court, and of a recent cover story by Henry Gass.

Brackeen v. Haaland centers on the Indian Child Welfare Act, or ICWA, a law passed by Congress in 1978 that prioritizes placement of Native children with Native families when it comes to adoption or foster care. At its core, the law is an effort to protect the child’s sense of identity, culture, and belonging.

Indeed, ICWA first arose as an act of restitution for policies dating back to the 1800s that removed Native children from their tribal communities and placed them into private facilities. These were “intentional efforts to break up Native tribes and erode their culture by assimilation,” Henry tells me in an interview for the Monitor podcast “Why We Wrote This.”

But in practice, the prioritization of placement within Native communities has not necessarily led to the best outcomes for children, several plaintiffs in the case argue. One of Henry’s sources says she was shuttled between nine or 10 foster homes over 11 years. They were all nominally Native families, but she says many of the homes didn’t feel very Native to her. 

“This case is very emotional. It’s about children, about child welfare. It’s also about tribal sovereignty. You know, it’s about historical injustice and trauma,” Henry says. 

“I think one of the things that makes this case so challenging is that everyone has the best interests of the children at heart,” he adds. “They just maybe disagree on what those best interests are.”

For Henry, an experienced justice reporter, that underscored the need to approach coverage with an eye toward nuance. He had to look at competing child-placement preferences, competing views of what impact children’s cultural environments have on their well-being, and competing views of what’s in their “best interests.” And he had to gather each of these perspectives with care and compassion.

“So it’s all the more important to talk with every person involved in a nonjudgmental way,” he says. “They’re telling their truth, their lived experience. And it’s my duty to listen nonjudgmentally and transmit that as best as I can.”

To hear my full interview with Henry, visit www.CSMonitor.com/ICWA.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to In high court case, a delicate web of emotions
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2022/1212/In-high-court-case-a-delicate-web-of-emotions
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe