Inspiring role model

Doron, a humanitarian, did not act for himself, nor only for his deceased son. He works for the whole country, regardless of religion, race, or gender.

In 2007, at 23 years old, Eran died. Doran says that Eran never uttered a single word in his entire life – not even the word “father” – but, still, Eran was the best teacher Doron ever had. Eran made Doron a better person, and Doron made the world a better world.

What makes a hero? For this top scorer in the eloquence category of the Heart of a Nation Teen Essay Competition, devoting oneself to improving the lives of those unable to care for themselves defines the term. To read other entries, visit Teens Share Solutions to Global Issues .

Doron was also the father of Eran, a young man with autism and developmental delays. Doron recognized that if he did not act, his son’s life would be destroyed because once children age out of the school system, where they are well cared for, their world collapses. So in 2003, Doron established an extraordinary rehabilitation village that provides a wide range of advanced services for babies, children, teenagers, and adults with various disabilities.

Doron Almog was a general in the Israel Defense Forces reserves. He is a businessman and a writer, with two master’s degrees. He is a war hero, and he received the Israel Lifetime Achievement Award.

This was a top scorer in the eloquence category for a teen essay contest for Americans, Israelis, and Palestinians that was sponsored by Heart of a Nation. The essay prompt was “What do you most want to improve about your own society and how?” Scoring was done by the organization; the Monitor supported this cross-cultural program by agreeing to publish the top essays. Views are those of the writer, who lives in Jerusalem.

If we were to examine the distribution of the population in this tiny country, we would discover that almost 17% of the Israeli population in the country are diagnosed as “disabled.” Some face physical difficulties and some mental difficulties. Children and teenagers with cognitive disabilities are well cared for until they reach the age of 21. The education system looks after them, but when they go out into the real world, their world collapses. There is no one to care, and they and their families are abandoned. How is it possible that the state of Israel – a Western, developed, progressive, and moral country – turns its back on almost 20% of its population?!

A grim reality in and of itself, an indescribable situation. These young people are sentenced to two life sentences. The first: to be imprisoned for the rest of their lives in a broken and rejected body. The second is that when they reach 21 years old, the state neglects them. They are thrown into remote, isolated institutions and “imprisoned” without hope for the rest of their lives. Fortunately for Israeli society, there are a handful of people who do not agree to comply with this cruel sentence. They continue to struggle every day in their lives to change this evil decree.

Why We Wrote This What makes a hero? For this top scorer in the eloquence category of the Heart of a Nation Teen Essay Competition, devoting oneself to improving the lives of those unable to care for themselves defines the term. To read other entries, visit Teens Share Solutions to Global Issues.

Inspired by this awful reality, a man stands up and decides to make a change. I would like to write about my hero: Doron Almog.

Doron Almog was a general in the Israel Defense Forces reserves, where he commanded a paratrooper patrol, the Nahal Battalion, Shaldag, and the Gaza Division. He is a businessman and a writer, with two master’s degrees in business administration and international relations. He fought in Israel’s many wars; alongside Yoni Netanyahu in the Entebbe operation, he was the first to get off the plane and the last to get back on when he worked to free the hostages. He is a war hero. In 2006, he was one of the Independence Day torch lighters, and he received the Israel Lifetime Achievement Award.

When I first heard of the “Heart of a Nation” competition, I knew immediately that I would write about Doron Almog and his way of changing society. Doron was the father of Eran, a young man with autism and developmental delays. He recognized that if he did not act, his son’s life would be destroyed by the government’s lack of care. And so in 2003, Doron established a rehabilitation village called Aleh Negev: an extraordinary village that provides a wide range of advanced services for babies, children, teenagers, and adults with various disabilities – cognitive and motor, congenital and developmental, or those caused by injuries and wounds. Over 600 Jews and 100 Muslims work in this village, along with 750 regular volunteers. The center provides over 4,500 outpatient treatments to the community every month. Every day, dozens of visitors visit from all around the world.

In 2007, at 23 years old, Eran died due to congenital brain damage. Doran says that Eran never uttered a single word in his entire life – not even the word “father” – but, still, Eran was the best teacher Doron ever had. He taught his father the most significant lessons about life. Eran made Doron a better person, and Doron made the world a better world.

After Eran’s death, Doron changed the name of the village to honor his son: “Adi Negev – Nachalat Eran.” It still holds that name today. Doron decided that his life’s work would be to help the weak – and through that, he helped us all. He was a hero of a father. Despite his severe loss with Eran’s passing, Doron continued to operate his one-of-a-kind village with the belief that his society’s strength and power was measured by the strength of its weakest link, so he chose to strengthen this link as much as possible.

Doron, a humanitarian, did not act for himself, nor only for his deceased son. Instead, he acted (and still acts) for those whose sentences have not yet been fully decided. He works for the whole country, regardless of religion, race, or gender. He works not only for the disabled and their relatives, but for each and every person – for the success and uniqueness of the country. I am not here to convince the government to raise funds to help young people with autism; this role was filled by Doron Almog when he founded the cooperative village. Doron is not just a man of actions or a man of words. He’s a man of both.

Doron Almog made our small state of Israel a better place: “One small step for man, one big step for humanity.” Doron is my hero. If I had the keys to the gates of heaven, without any doubt I would unlock them first for Doron Almog. But I already know he will receive the thanks and appreciation for his contribution because that is what he deserves. Doron chose not to get involved in political or military matters for the rest of his life, but instead dedicated his life to helping the weak and promoting goodness and justice in society. I chose Doron Almog because he is a person who represents the most important thing we have: each other. Doron represents brotherhood, reciprocity, equality, and love for the whole. Everyone including everyone. “May there be many like you in Israel,” and in the world.

Yuval lives in Jerusalem.

To read other Heart of a Nation Teen Essay Competition entries, visit Teens Share Solutions to Global Issues.