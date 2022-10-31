Valuing generosity and volunteerism

There are many effective ways to achieve these goals. In regard to education, we should create a blog for our community where members can exchange information. In addition, they would establish monthly competitions that include general cultural questions. As for promoting generosity, we should honor the people who support our community and encourage others to treat each other with kindness. Finally, we can encourage people to volunteer by offering token rewards as an expression of thanks.

This was the top scorer in the optimism category for a teen essay contest for Americans, Israelis, and Palestinians that was sponsored by Heart of a Nation. The essay prompt was “What do you most want to improve about your own society and how?” Scoring was done by the organization; the Monitor supported this cross-cultural program by agreeing to publish the top essays. Views are those of the writer, who lives in Bethany, East Jerusalem.

Our ancestors’ histories, the way of our fathers, and the happiness of our next generations are all based on the nature of our society. In this essay, I will discuss some points that I aspire to improve in my society – education, generosity, and volunteerism – as well as ways to achieve them.

Education is not limited to what you learn in schools and universities. A person should be conscious of what is going on around them. These days, no one here learns about the environment or historical monuments – although here in our town, a historical landmark dates back to the era of the Romans. But no one talks about it, all because of the lack of educational culture.

I also aspire to improve the notion of generosity within our society. It exists, but it’s very rare. Society’s prosperity begins with donations to institutions that aim to enhance the role of individuals in society and develop that role through activities. For example, in our town, we have a club that supports youth activities and helps university students with financial struggles. All of this support comes from a businessman who lives outside the country, but he is still generous towards his town.

Finally, I would like to enhance the spirit of volunteerism and participation in the community. I consider this step one of the most important because it contributes to the teaching of self-improvement to younger generations. Additionally, participating to strengthen society creates a sense of optimism and hope for the future.

There are many effective ways to achieve what I have mentioned. First, in regard to education, we should create a blog for our community where members can exchange information from various disciplines and fields. In addition, they would establish monthly competitions that include general cultural questions. As for promoting generosity, we should honor the people who support our community and encourage others to treat each other with kindness. Finally, we can encourage people to participate and volunteer by offering token rewards as an expression of thanks and also by providing assistance to them when they are in need.

In conclusion, everything I said will remain ink on paper and mere words, unless there is implementation. Remember: The honor of trying is better than not.

Rida is from Bethany, East Jerusalem.

